Catholic News | November 1

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Pope Francis met with military chaplains who were in Rome for a conference focused on the theme, "The loss of personal freedom in the context of armed conflicts: The mission of the military chaplain." In a letter regarding retired Bishop Michael Bransfield, new Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston told Catholics in the statewide diocese that he was working to have his predecessor "make amends for harm he caused during his tenure" as was mandated by Pope Francis. In a conciliatory gesture, military bishops from Great Britain and Argentina exchanged statues of the Virgin Mary in St. Peter’s Square 37 years after the Falklands War. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is introducing the “Civilize It” campaign at parishes around the country. It stresses that respectful dialogue can occur among people with differing political views. The Vatican has announced a decree from Pope Francis to add the Dec. 10 feast of Our Lady of Loreto to all calendars and liturgical books for the celebration of the Mass and the Liturgy of the Hours.