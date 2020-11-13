Catholic News | November 14

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for Friday the 13th of November.
- Pope Francis announces he will be creating 13 new Cardinals
- Indulgences for the souls of the faithful in purgatory can now be gained throughout the entire month of November
- Bishop Michael Barber and Bishop David Konderla write to congress
- 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the European Union
- Father Alfred McBride, former CatholicTV host passes away
- Documentary on Pope Francis debuts
- Vatican extends the implementation phase of a provisional agreement with China
- Exposition of the body of newly-declared Blessed Carlo Acutis, beatified Oct. 10, in Assisi, Italy ends
- Catholic Bishops of Congo are calling for trials after mass killings and human rights abuse
- Pope Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, and an international array of other Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, and Buddhist hold a prayer meeting
- Peaceful protests in Santiago, Chile turned violent
- Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn disappointed by restrictions on houses of worship
- Finalists for the European Union prize announced
- USCCB election novena begins Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 3, Election Day
- Pope Francis names new prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes a new Cardinal to his Council of Cardinals
- Euthanasia in Spain and the Netherlands
- Worldwide campaign to pray the rosary started by Venezuelan children
- Vatican calls meeting to rekindle attention toward suffering in Syria
- Blessed Carlo Acutis beatified at Mass seen here on CatholicTV
- Diocese of Brooklyn unveils statue of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini
- Into Account publishes a 22-page report detailing sexual abuse and assault allegations against Catholic musician and composer David Haas
- COVID-19 positive cases identified among the Swiss Guard and three residents of the Vatican City State
- Fr. Patrick Ryan's cause for sainthood advanced
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 9, 2020.
- Armenian Catholic archbishop pleading for European Union intervention
- France demonstrations against the bill “Law Concerning Bioethics”
- Pope Francis recently met with European finance experts during an onsite inspection of the Holy See and Vatican City State in late September.
- US Postal Service announces new postage stamp for Christmas
