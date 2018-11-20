Catholic News | November 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Pope Francis invites 1500 homeless for lunch at the Vatican
- Catholic and international aid organizations are calling for an end to Yemen’s war
- Pope prays for the victims of the California wildfires
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 9, 2018
Danielle Bean, Rachel Balducci, and Carolee McGrath host The Gist, the CatholicTV series for women.
Guests: Liz Powers, founder of ArtLifting.com and Jiza Zito, co-founder of SpokenBride.com
Father Paul Ring celebrates Catholic Mass for Tuesday, November 20, 2018 in CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross.