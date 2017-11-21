Catholic News | November 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 21, 2017
- FIrst World Day of the Poor celebrated at Vatican with Mass and meal
- Father Solanus Casey became Blessed Solanus Casey at beatification Mass with congregation of more than 60,000
- International network of religious congregations called “Solidarity with Sudan” is organizing a prayer service for both South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo
- 20,000 gather at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis for the National Catholic Youth Conference