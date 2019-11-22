Catholic News | November 22

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Pope Francis visits Thailand and Japan
- Vatican Christmas tree
- Blessed Fulton Sheen
Bishops from New England converse Pope Francis in the papal library
USCCB fall assembly November 11-14 in Baltimore,
Pope Francis meera with about Jesuits in Rome celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Jesuits' Social Justice and Ecology Secretariat. The Ohio Senate passed the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act, or S.B. 208, with a 24-9 vote on November 6th…….The bill would require a child born alive following an abortion receives the same medical care accorded any newborn at the same gestational age.
Pope Francis met with military chaplains who were in Rome for a conference focused on the theme, "The loss of personal freedom in the context of armed conflicts: The mission of the military chaplain." In a letter regarding retired Bishop Michael Bransfield, new Bishop Mark Brennan of Wheeling-Charleston told Catholics in the statewide diocese that he was working to have his predecessor "make amends for harm he caused during his tenure" as was mandated by Pope Francis. In a conciliatory gesture, military bishops from Great Britain and Argentina exchanged statues of the Virgin Mary in St. Peter’s Square 37 years after the Falklands War. The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is introducing the “Civilize It” campaign at parishes around the country. It stresses that respectful dialogue can occur among people with differing political views. The Vatican has announced a decree from Pope Francis to add the Dec. 10 feast of Our Lady of Loreto to all calendars and liturgical books for the celebration of the Mass and the Liturgy of the Hours.
Exhibit highlights Saint John Henry Newman's trips to Rome
Archbishop Joseph Marino named president of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy by Pope Francis
Icon of Our Lady of Sorrows, Consoler of the Syrian People, blessed by the pope being sent to Syria's 34 dioceses
National Vocation Awareness Week, November 3 -9
Vatican Congregation for Catholic Education sponsoring Christmas concert with proceeds going to help protect the Amazon and its indigenous communities
Pope Francis meets with priests and religious at the Shrine of Blessed Nicholas Bunkerd Kitbamrung in Bangkok, Thailand.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
