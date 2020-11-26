Catholic News | November 25

Kevin Nelson reports the Catholic news for the day.
Kevin Nelson reports Catholic day's news.
- November 28 consistory welcoming 13 new cardinals
- Massachusetts senate passed a version of Roe Act
- Pope Francis's weekly general audience
- Father Michael DeLaneybeing installed as new rector St. Joseph Oratory in Montreal
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- World Day of the Poor Mass at the Vatican
- U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' fall general assembly conducted online
- Pope Francis blesses statue of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal
- Pope Francis to celebrate Mass Nov. 22 for the feast of Christ the King with World Youth Day cross handoff
Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for Friday the 13th of November.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports what's going on in Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the Catholic news of the day.
- Pope Francis announces he will be creating 13 new Cardinals
- Indulgences for the souls of the faithful in purgatory can now be gained throughout the entire month of November
- Bishop Michael Barber and Bishop David Konderla write to congress
- 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the European Union
- Father Alfred McBride, former CatholicTV host passes away
Kevin Nelson reports on the Catholic news of the day.
- Documentary on Pope Francis debuts
- Vatican extends the implementation phase of a provisional agreement with China
- Exposition of the body of newly-declared Blessed Carlo Acutis, beatified Oct. 10, in Assisi, Italy ends
- Catholic Bishops of Congo are calling for trials after mass killings and human rights abuse
Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.
- Pope Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, and an international array of other Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, and Buddhist hold a prayer meeting
- Peaceful protests in Santiago, Chile turned violent
- Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn disappointed by restrictions on houses of worship
- Finalists for the European Union prize announced
- USCCB election novena begins Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 3, Election Day
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
- Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
- Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
- Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer
Kevin Nelson reports the Catholic news for the day.
