11/25/2020
Catholic News | November 25

11/20/2020
Catholic News | November 20

  • November 28 consistory welcoming 13 new cardinals
  • Massachusetts senate passed a version of Roe Act
  • Pope Francis's weekly general audience
  • Father Michael DeLaneybeing installed as new rector St. Joseph Oratory in Montreal
11/18/2020
Catholic News | November 18

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

  • World Day of the Poor Mass at the Vatican
  • U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' fall general assembly conducted online 
  • Pope Francis blesses statue of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal 
  • Pope Francis to celebrate Mass Nov. 22 for the feast of Christ the King with World Youth Day cross handoff
11/13/2020
Catholic News | November 14

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for Friday the 13th of November.

11/11/2020
Catholic News | November 11

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

11/6/2020
Catholic News | November 6

Kevin Nelson reports what's going on in Catholic news.

11/4/2020
Catholic News | November 4

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

10/30/2020
Catholic News | October 30

Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.

10/28/2020
Catholic News | October 28

Kevin Nelson reports on the Catholic news of the day.

  • Pope Francis announces he will be creating 13 new Cardinals
  • Indulgences for the souls of the faithful in purgatory can now be gained throughout the entire month of November
  • Bishop Michael Barber and Bishop David Konderla write to congress
  • 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the European Union
  • Father Alfred McBride, former CatholicTV host passes away

 

10/23/2020
Catholic News | October 23

Kevin Nelson reports on the Catholic news of the day.

  • Documentary on Pope Francis debuts 
  • Vatican extends the implementation phase of a provisional agreement with China
  • Exposition of the body of newly-declared Blessed Carlo Acutis, beatified Oct. 10, in Assisi, Italy ends
  • Catholic Bishops of Congo are calling for trials after mass killings and human rights abuse
10/21/2020
Catholic News | October 21

Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, and an international array of other Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, and Buddhist hold a prayer meeting
  • Peaceful protests in Santiago, Chile turned violent 
  • Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn disappointed by restrictions on houses of worship
  • Finalists for the European Union prize announced 
  • USCCB election novena begins Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 3, Election Day
04/26/2019
Catholic News | April 26

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
  • Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
  • Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
  • Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer

