Catholic News | November 27

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Pope Francis visits Thailand and Japan; Masses in Bangkok, Nagasaki and Tokyo; visits memorials in Nagasaki and Hiroshima where he spoke out against nuclear weapons. Pope also shared his concern about the high rates of suicide in Japan and about the enormous pressure culture places on young people to succeed. Over 20,000 Catholic youth from around the country attend National Catholic Youth Conference featuring adoration, confession, breakout sessions with noted Catholic speakers; prayer, Mass, music and a whole lot of fun. Vatican announces Dicastery for Laity, the Family and Life is setting up specialized team of young Catholic leaders as new international advisory body