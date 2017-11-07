Catholic News | November 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 7, 2017
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston says U.S. Catholic Church stands "in unity" with the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas in this time of terrible tragedy
- Vatican Department for Integral Human Promotion is organizing a conference on November 10 and 11 on nuclear disarmament
- Student Activities Commission at Georgetown University has decided not to impose sanctions on group that promotes healthy relationships and marriage between a man and a woman.
- Pope Francis held an audience with members of the International Federation of Catholic Universities.
- Diocese of Charleston South Carolina’s Office of Ethnic Ministries offers some suggestions on how to celebrate National Black Catholic History Month