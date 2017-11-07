Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/7/2017
Catholic News | November 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 7, 2017

  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of Galveston-Houston says U.S. Catholic Church stands "in unity" with the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas in this time of terrible tragedy
  • Vatican Department for Integral Human Promotion is organizing a conference on November 10 and 11 on nuclear disarmament
  • Student Activities Commission at Georgetown University has decided not to impose sanctions on group that promotes healthy relationships and marriage between a man and a woman.
  • Pope Francis held an audience with members of the International Federation of Catholic Universities.
  • Diocese of Charleston South Carolina’s Office of Ethnic Ministries offers some suggestions on how to celebrate National Black Catholic History Month
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
11/3/2017
Catholic News | November 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for November 3, 2017

  • Catholic Notre Dame professor confirmed as federal judge
  • Pope Francis visits World War II memorial on All Souls Day
  • Pope expresses sadness after hearing news of the New York City terrorist attack
  • Sainthood cause formally opened for Nicholas Black Elk, a Native American who was a member of the Lakota tribe

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/31/2017
Catholic News | October 31

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 31, 2017

  • Pope Francis speech to politicians and church leaders in the European Union
  • Catholic Bishops in Texas asking why 10-year-old girl who has cerebral palsy detained
  • Pope Francis Angelus address include remarks on the Sunday Gospel reading from St. Matthew
  • 50th anniversary of Blessed Paul VI's encyclical Humanae Vitae
  • Lebanon chapel dedicated to St. Charbel 

 

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/27/2017
Catholic News | October 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 27, 2017

  • Pope Francis will celebrate a Mass with the poor and people who assist them on November 19, the first World Day of the Poor
  • 17-year-old illegal immigrant living at a federal detention center in Brownsville, Texas has abortion
  • Pope Francis conversed with astronauts on the International Space Station
  • Six of the original 36 Dominican sisters are returning to their land in Qaraqosh, Iraq after the liberation of the town
  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announces aid from the U.S. will be routed through the U.S. Agency for International Development and "faith-based and private organizations"
  • Governing office of Vatican City has announced that this year’s Christmas tree and Nativity scene will feature traditional designs and decorations centered on the theme of mercy
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/24/2017
Catholic News | October 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 24, 2017

  • Federal judge rules teen immigrant in the country illegally and under federal custody in Brownsville, Texas has the right to get an abortion
  • Pope Francis says the parable of the rich man who stores up treasure for himself "isn't a fairy tale that Jesus invented; it is today's reality"
  • U.S. Supreme Court will not hear appeal in the case of a removal of a Ten Commandments display outside City Hall in Bloomfield, New Mexico
  • Leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church announces this year’s two winners given to those working toward mutual forgiveness between Ukraine and Poland
  • For the Month of the Rosary, story about a museum in Washington State that according to “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” houses the world’s largest collection of rosaries
10/20/2017
Catholic News | October 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 20, 2017

  • Pope Francis weekly general audience: Christian hope, by reflection on death
  • California governor Jerry Brown vetoes Reproductive Health Nondiscrimination Act
  • Maryland cross in memorializing soldiers who died in World War I ruled unconstitutional
  • Pope Francis meets with members of the World Methodist Council
  • 800th anniversary Franciscans in the Holy Land
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/17/2017
Catholic News | October 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 17, 2017

  • Pope Francis proclaims new saints at Canonization Mass
  • Special assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazonian region
  • Pope addresses world leaders of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization conference to mark World Food Day
  • 100th anniversary of the last vision at Fatima and the miracle of the sun
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/13/2017
Catholic News | October 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 13, 2017

  • Pope Francis talks about World Mission Month and Month of the Rosary at weekly audience
  • Bishop Robert Vasa of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, California is asking for prayers as wildfires devastated a vast portion of North California's wine country and forced 20,000 people to evacuate
  • At Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major, Pope Francis celebrated a special Mass of thanksgiving marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Congregation for Eastern Churches
  • Vatican event marking the 25th anniversary of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis spoke out strongly against the death penalty, calling for it to be abolished.
  • Pope Francis’ @Pontifex Twitter accounts reached more than 40 million followers
World Meeting of Families Kevin Nelson
10/10/2017
Catholic News | October 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 10, 2017

  • Pope Francis All Souls Day plans: Mass commemorating all those who have died in war at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and memorial
  • World Meeting of Families (Dublin 2018) theme announced
  • USCCB leaders praise Trump administration
  • Restoring Christianity in Iraq after ISIS
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/6/2017
Catholic News | October 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 6, 2017

  • Pope Francis weekly general audience
  • U.S. House passes Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act
  • Child Dignity in the Digital World opens
  • March for Life Education and Defense Fund announces theme for 2018 rally and march
  • Shrine in St. Mainrad, Indiana celebrates restoration
Kevin Nelson Catholic news
10/3/2017
Catholic News | October 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 3, 2017

  • President of USCCB, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo says hearts and prayers go out to victims of mass shooting in Las Vegas
  • During Pope Francis’s recent trip to Colombia, he met privately with a group of Jesuits and laypeople
  • Vatican announces theme for World Communications Day 2018
  • Center for the Protection of Minors at the Gregorian Pontifical University conference to protect teenagers online
  • Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise applauded after recovering from gunshot wounds received at practice for Congressional baseball game
Kevin Nelson Pope Francis
09/29/2017
Catholic News | September 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 26, 2017

  • Share the Journey campaign launched at Pope Francis weekly audience
  • Hurricane Maria made leaves Puerto Rico in the dark
  • Middle East persecution
  • Faith groups oppose Trump administration limiting refugees 

11/7/2017
Kevin Nelson Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden
Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host from the CatholicTV living room discussing Sutherland Springs shooting and Black Catholic History Month.

Skype interview: Jonathan Ryan, co-author of Strange Journey: How Two Homesick Pilgrims Stumbled Back into the Catholic Church

Kevin Nelson with the latest Catholic news.
11/7/2017
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Michael Steele of Marblehead, MA on November 7, 2017.
11/7/2017