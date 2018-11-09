Episodes

Catholic News | November 9
11/9/2018
Catholic News | November 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Christian Brother from Wisconsin to be beatified
  • Vatican creates International Observatory for Cyber-bullying
  • Bishops of Congo ask for aide for migrants being deported from Angola
Catholic News | November 6
11/6/2018
Catholic News | November 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis Sunday Angelus 
  • Diocese of Pittsburgh collection for Jewish Synagogue shooting victims
  • Catholics in Mexico reach out to migrant caravan 
  • Pope holds audience with rabbis attending World Congress of Mountain Jews
Catholic News | November 2
11/2/2018
Catholic News | November 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Catholic News | October 30
10/30/2018
Catholic News | October 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis says 15th Synod of Bishops did more than produce a final document
  • USCCB President asks all U.S. bishops to fast and pray for 7 days before the Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
  • Bishops will vote on a series of concrete measures to respond to clergy abuse
  • Six Bishops from five continents call for immediate action against climate change
  • Joint statement calls for response to violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions in Central America
Catholic News | October 26
10/26/2018
Catholic News | October 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Catholic News | October 23
10/23/2018
Catholic News | October 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo talks about U.S. bishops' November general meeting agenda 
  • Synod of Bishops update
  • Caritas Internationalis "Share the Journey" campaign 
  • Nativity exhibition moving to the Vatican 

 

 

Catholic News | October 19
10/19/2018
Catholic News | October 19

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis invited to North Korea via the president of South Korea
  • 2019 March for Life theme announced
  • Roman film festival inspired by St. Vincent de Paul
  • Synod on young people
Catholic News | October 16
10/16/2018
Catholic News | October 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis canonizes seven new saints including Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero 
  • Prayers for victims of Hurricane Michael
  • Pope Francis meets with President of Poland
  • Founder of L'Arche communities Jean Vanier wins Adyan Spiritual Solidarity Award
Catholic News | October 12
10/12/2018
Catholic News | October 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis reflected on the Fifth Commandment during his Wednesday audience
  • Chaldean Archbishop Habib Nafali says the Church in Iraq will disappear if persecution continues
  • Vatican confirms South Korean President will meet the pope October 18 at the Vatican
  • The Women's Care Center 2019 Evangelium Vitae Medal bestowed by the university's Center for Ethics and Culture
Catholic News | October 9
10/9/2018
Catholic News | October 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 9, 2018

  • Pontifical Gregorian University's Center for Child Protection to create master's degree program in safeguarding against abuse
  • Pilgrims gathered at Vatican as Climate Pilgrimage begins
  • Supreme Court in Pakistan reaches verdict on Asia Bibi, first Catholic woman to be condemned to death for blasphemy
  • Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies Cardinal Theodore McCarrick sanctions 
Catholic News | October 5
10/6/2018
Catholic News | October 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Catholic News | October 2
10/2/2018
Catholic News | October 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 2, 2018

  • Vatican Synod of Bishops on youth and vocations
  • Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore announces five-person investigative team looking into allegations against Bishop Michael Bransfield
  • LifeSiteNews releases Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's letter to Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet regarding then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick
  • National Vocation Awareness Week

Together We Rebuild campaign, The CatholicTV Network Novena of Penance and Prayer
Novena of Penance and Prayer

As part its Together We Rebuild campaign, The CatholicTV Network invites viewers to join in a Novena of Penance and Prayer November 11-19. The prayers of the novena can be viewed and dowloaded in English and Spanish.

The novena will end with a 12-hour Day of Penance and Prayer November 19 broadcast live from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross. This event will include Mass, recitation of the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet, eucharistic adoration, and testimonies.
The CatholicTV Network
11/11/2018
Cardinal Chito Luis Antonio Tagle
Mass Readings | 32nd Sunday | Ordinary Time

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Archdiocese of Manila reflects on the Sunday Mass readings for the Thirty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time.
The Word Exposed
11/10/2018
CatholicTV Mass Saturdays from Toronto
Saturday Mass | Saint Leo the Great

Father Darren Dias celebrates Catholic Mass for Saturday, November 10, 2018.
CatholicTV Mass
11/10/2018