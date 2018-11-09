Catholic News | November 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Christian Brother from Wisconsin to be beatified
- Vatican creates International Observatory for Cyber-bullying
- Bishops of Congo ask for aide for migrants being deported from Angola
As part its Together We Rebuild campaign, The CatholicTV Network invites viewers to join in a Novena of Penance and Prayer November 11-19. The prayers of the novena can be viewed and dowloaded in English and Spanish.
The novena will end with a 12-hour Day of Penance and Prayer November 19 broadcast live from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross. This event will include Mass, recitation of the rosary and Divine Mercy Chaplet, eucharistic adoration, and testimonies.
Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Archdiocese of Manila reflects on the Sunday Mass readings for the Thirty-second Sunday in Ordinary Time.
Father Darren Dias celebrates Catholic Mass for Saturday, November 10, 2018.