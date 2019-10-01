Catholic News | October 1

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Episodes
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis to visit Africa, Madagascar
- 13 new cardinals to be elevated at October consistory
- Robert Fuller suicide
- Japanese genetic research
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news for August 30, 2019.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 17, 2019.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis reflects on Geneva Conventions after praying Sunday Angelus
- Cross on Legigh County seal in Pennsylvania allowed to remain
- Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major celebration commemorates the story of the miraculous snowfall
- 400 Franciscan friars meet in Denver
Pages
About
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Recommended
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Robert Casey of South Boston, MA on October 5, 2017.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Tommy Tighe and Steve Lewis, the former YouTuber known as Steve The Missionary, are back for season two of The CatholicTV Network's Repent & Submit.
In the season two premiere, they continue joking about the Faith; discuss reconciling a light penance; debate praying the Rosary during Mass.
- Saint vs. Saint: John XXIII vs. Paul VI
- Know thy Sister: Mother Agnes Mary Donovan, SV
- Catholic Internet: Formed.org