Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/13/2017
Catholic News | October 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 13, 2017

  • Pope Francis talks about World Mission Month and Month of the Rosary at weekly audience
  • Bishop Robert Vasa of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, California is asking for prayers as wildfires devastated a vast portion of North California's wine country and forced 20,000 people to evacuate
  • At Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major, Pope Francis celebrated a special Mass of thanksgiving marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Congregation for Eastern Churches
  • Vatican event marking the 25th anniversary of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis spoke out strongly against the death penalty, calling for it to be abolished.
  • Pope Francis’ @Pontifex Twitter accounts reached more than 40 million followers
World Meeting of Families Kevin Nelson
10/10/2017
Catholic News | October 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 10, 2017

  • Pope Francis All Souls Day plans: Mass commemorating all those who have died in war at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and memorial
  • World Meeting of Families (Dublin 2018) theme announced
  • USCCB leaders praise Trump administration
  • Restoring Christianity in Iraq after ISIS
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/6/2017
Catholic News | October 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 6, 2017

  • Pope Francis weekly general audience
  • U.S. House passes Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act
  • Child Dignity in the Digital World opens
  • March for Life Education and Defense Fund announces theme for 2018 rally and march
  • Shrine in St. Mainrad, Indiana celebrates restoration
Kevin Nelson Catholic news
10/3/2017
Catholic News | October 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 3, 2017

  • President of USCCB, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo says hearts and prayers go out to victims of mass shooting in Las Vegas
  • During Pope Francis’s recent trip to Colombia, he met privately with a group of Jesuits and laypeople
  • Vatican announces theme for World Communications Day 2018
  • Center for the Protection of Minors at the Gregorian Pontifical University conference to protect teenagers online
  • Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise applauded after recovering from gunshot wounds received at practice for Congressional baseball game
Kevin Nelson Pope Francis
09/29/2017
Catholic News | September 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 26, 2017

  • Share the Journey campaign launched at Pope Francis weekly audience
  • Hurricane Maria made leaves Puerto Rico in the dark
  • Middle East persecution
  • Faith groups oppose Trump administration limiting refugees 
09/26/2017
Catholic News | September 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 26, 2017

  • Vatican's independent auditor says he was forced out after opponents of Pope Francis' financial reforms mounted a campaign against him
  • Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, celebrates Beatification Mass of Father Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City
  • Pope celebrates Mass in the Vatican garden's grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes for Vatican police
  • Group of priests, scholars, and writers say they have not received a response from a letter they delivered to the Pope in August
Kevin Nelson Catholic news
09/22/2017
Catholic News | September 22

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 22, 2017

  • Pope Francis prays for Mexico at weekly general audience
  • UN Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons ratified by the Holy See
  • Pope meets World Muslim League delegation 
  • Senate Foreign Relations Committee passes bill providing relief and aid to Christians and other religious minorities persecuted by ISIS
  • Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, including its president, Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston meet with pope
09/19/2017
Catholic News | September 19

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 19, 2017

  • Pope Francis sends letter to bishops in Japan
  • Special anniversary will be celebrated in 2019 month dedicated to missions
  • Four female Boston College students attacked at French train station
  • Priest asking young people around the world to sign letter encouraging the pope to canonize Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati at Synod on Young People
  • Pope Francis launching Global Migration Campaign September 27
09/12/2017
Catholic News | September 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 12, 2017

  • Vatican announces changes to the Code of Canon Law regarding translations of the Mass and other liturgical texts
  • Pope Francis ends his visit to Colombia in Cartagena
  • Reaction still coming in over the recent line of questioning from some senators on the judiciary committee who were interviewing 7th Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Amy Coney Barrett
  • New York State’s highest court unanimously determined that the state constitution does not include a fundamental right to physician-assisted suicide
09/8/2017
Catholic News | September 8

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 8, 2017

  • USCCB support Conscience Protection Act of 2017
  • Pope Francis in Colombia
  • Postage stamp issued honoring former president of Notre Dame, Holy Cross Father Theodore Hesburgh
  • Resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and election of Pope Francis subject of new Netflix film
09/5/2017
Catholic News | September 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 5, 2017

  • At Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of Hurricane Harvey as well as the victims of intense rains in South Asia
  • Pope Francis heads to Colombia this week for his first visit to that country as pontiff
  • Coming up this weekend on September 9th, the second Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities will be observed in dioceses across the country
  • Pope meets with new Vatican Ambassador to Mexico
  • Excerpts from new book-length interview with the pope appearing online and Catholic New Service has obtained an advance copy of the book
09/1/2017
Catholic News | September 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 1, 2017

  • Cardinal Seán O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston, has authorized a special collection in support of the relief efforts to areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston,Texas area
  • Two members of a Brazilian soccer team that survived a plane crash last year in Colombia met the Pope at the Vatican
  • In a joint statement released August 31st, the Council of European Bishops' Conferences, the Conference of European Churches, and the European Christian Environmental Network are inviting all Christians to pray for the world and the environment during a month-long celebration of creation
  • Pope Francis met August 31st at the Vatican with representatives of the Conference of European Rabbis, the Rabbinical Council of America, and the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel

