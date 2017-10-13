Catholic News | October 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 13, 2017
- Pope Francis talks about World Mission Month and Month of the Rosary at weekly audience
- Bishop Robert Vasa of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, California is asking for prayers as wildfires devastated a vast portion of North California's wine country and forced 20,000 people to evacuate
- At Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major, Pope Francis celebrated a special Mass of thanksgiving marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Congregation for Eastern Churches
- Vatican event marking the 25th anniversary of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis spoke out strongly against the death penalty, calling for it to be abolished.
- Pope Francis’ @Pontifex Twitter accounts reached more than 40 million followers