10/18/2019
Catholic News | October 18

10/15/2019
Catholic News | October 15

  • Exhibit highlights Saint John Henry Newman's trips to Rome

  • Archbishop Joseph Marino named  president of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy by Pope Francis

  • Icon of Our Lady of Sorrows, Consoler of the Syrian People, blessed by the pope being sent to Syria's 34 dioceses

  • National Vocation Awareness Week, November 3 -9

  • Vatican Congregation for Catholic Education sponsoring Christmas concert with proceeds going to help protect the Amazon and its indigenous communities

 

10/11/2019
Catholic News | October 11

10/8/2019
Catholic News | October 8

10/4/2019
Catholic News | October 4

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends symposium at the Vatican focusing on promoting religious freedom, providing humanitarian assistance and fighting human trafficking

Bishop of Dallas Edward Burns lauds 18-year-old who forgave the Dallas police officer who shot and killed his brother

Pope Francis is preparing, along with the Vatican staff, for his upcoming visit to Thailand and Japan in November…..The Vatican released the itinerary for the visit which will begin in Bangkok. Pope Francis after a meeting with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, signed decrees recognizing the miracle needed for the beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wy-szyn-ski, a mentor and friend of St. John Paul II.

10/1/2019
Catholic News | October 1

09/27/2019
Catholic News | September 27

09/24/2019
Catholic News | September 24

09/20/2019
Catholic News | September 20

09/17/2019
Catholic News | September 17

09/6/2019
Catholic News | September 6

09/3/2019
Catholic News | September 3

  • Pope Francis to visit Africa, Madagascar
  • 13 new cardinals to be elevated at October consistory
  • Robert Fuller suicide
  • Japanese genetic research

Father John Carmichael CatholicTV
Saturday Mass | Saints John de Brebeuf | Isaac Jogues | Companions

Father John Carmichael celebrates Catholic Mass from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross.

Today, the church remembers martyrs priests Saints John de Brébeuf and Isaac Jogues, and their companions.

Visit the North American Martyrs shrine with Kevin Nelson in this episode of Catholic Destinations.
CatholicTV Mass
10/19/2019
Catholic News | October 18

Catholic Newsbreak
10/18/2019
David Clayton and Father Thomas Kocik take a look at the Second Vatican Council
Liturgy and Culture | Vatican II

In this episode, David Clayton and Father Thomas Kocik take a look at the Second Vatican Council and some of the things that went right and some things that did not go so well.
The Way of Beauty
10/18/2019