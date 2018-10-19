Catholic News | October 19

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis invited to North Korea via the president of South Korea
- 2019 March for Life theme announced
- Roman film festival inspired by St. Vincent de Paul
- Synod on young people
Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host from the CatholicTV living room.
Father John Carmichael celebrates Catholic Mass for Friday, October 19, 2018, live from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross.
Today, the church remembers martyrs priests Saints John de Brébeuf and Isaac Jogues, and their companions.
Visit the North American Martyrs shrine with Kevin Nelson in this episode of Catholic Destinations.