Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/19/2018
Catholic News | October 19

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis invited to North Korea via the president of South Korea
  • 2019 March for Life theme announced
  • Roman film festival inspired by St. Vincent de Paul
  • Synod on young people
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/16/2018
Catholic News | October 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis canonizes seven new saints including Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero 
  • Prayers for victims of Hurricane Michael
  • Pope Francis meets with President of Poland
  • Founder of L'Arche communities Jean Vanier wins Adyan Spiritual Solidarity Award
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/12/2018
Catholic News | October 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis reflected on the Fifth Commandment during his Wednesday audience
  • Chaldean Archbishop Habib Nafali says the Church in Iraq will disappear if persecution continues
  • Vatican confirms South Korean President will meet the pope October 18 at the Vatican
  • The Women's Care Center 2019 Evangelium Vitae Medal bestowed by the university's Center for Ethics and Culture
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/9/2018
Catholic News | October 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 9, 2018

  • Pontifical Gregorian University's Center for Child Protection to create master's degree program in safeguarding against abuse
  • Pilgrims gathered at Vatican as Climate Pilgrimage begins
  • Supreme Court in Pakistan reaches verdict on Asia Bibi, first Catholic woman to be condemned to death for blasphemy
  • Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies Cardinal Theodore McCarrick sanctions 
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/6/2018
Catholic News | October 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/2/2018
Catholic News | October 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 2, 2018

  • Vatican Synod of Bishops on youth and vocations
  • Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore announces five-person investigative team looking into allegations against Bishop Michael Bransfield
  • LifeSiteNews releases Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's letter to Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet regarding then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick
  • National Vocation Awareness Week
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/28/2018
Catholic News | September 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 28, 2018

  • Pope Francis pays homage to Jewish Holocaust victims in Lithuania
  • Cardinal Timothy Dolan praises the termination of an FDA contract with a company who provides aborted baby parts for research
  • Pontifical Academy for Life has spent over a year developing a report on palliative care advocacy
  • Three convents in Congo have been attacked as the persecution of Catholics in the country continues
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/25/2018
Catholic News | September 25

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 25, 2018

  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the USCCB, talks about sex-abuse scandal
  • Vatican announces provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops in China
  • Vatican announces winners of the 2018 Ratzinger Prize
  • Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark announces he will not attend Synod on Young People, Faith, and Vocational Discernment
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/21/2018
Catholic News | September 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 21, 2018

  • USCCB Administrative Committee outlines actions to address the abuse crisis
  • Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser has outlined plans for expansion of the Medjugorje Shrine
  • Bono, lead singer of U2, visits Pope Francis
  • Cardinal Timothy Dolan appoints formal federal judge to be his first special counsel and independent reviewer
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/18/2018
Catholic News | September 18

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 18, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Sicily to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Blessed Giuseppe Puglisi
  • Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore begins his role as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston
  • Pope Francis meets with youth in Sicily
  • Humanitarian crisis in Syria unfolds
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/11/2018
Catholic News | September 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 11, 2018

  • Vatican is planning a response to allegations made against the pope by a former nuncio
  • Cardinal Sean O’Malley meets with Pope Francis in Rome
  • 74 of the 200 new bishops appointed this year had an audience with Pope Francis in Rome
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/4/2018
Catholic News | September 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 4, 2018

  • Pope Francis welcomes Oblates of St. Joseph to the Vatican
  • Pope preaches about discerning when to speak and when to remain silent
  • United Nations report says Myanmar's military leaders should be investigated for human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims
  • Archbishop Charles Chaput calls for Pope Francis to cancel the Synod of Bishops on young people and instead hold a Synod of Bishops on the life of bishops

Catholic Newsbreak
10/19/2018
Bishop Robert Reed Jay Fadden Kevin Nelson CatholicTV living room
Catholic Cross Outreach

Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host from the CatholicTV living room.

  • Blink: Faith Out Loud 
  • Prayer: Dr. Blythe Kaufman, founder of the The Children’s Rosary
  • Skype interview: Jim Cavnar from Cross Catholic Outreach
  • Kevin Nelson: today's Catholic news
This Is The Day
10/19/2018
Father John Carmichael CatholicTV
Friday Mass | Saints John de Brebeuf | Isaac Jogues | Companions

Father John Carmichael celebrates Catholic Mass for Friday, October 19, 2018, live from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross.

Today, the church remembers martyrs priests Saints John de Brébeuf and Isaac Jogues, and their companions.

Visit the North American Martyrs shrine with Kevin Nelson in this episode of Catholic Destinations.
CatholicTV Mass
10/19/2018