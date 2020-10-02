Catholic News | October 2

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic day's news.
- Vatican’s budget report released by Roman Curia's Secretariat for the Economy
- HEROES Act stimulus bill proposed in the House is excluding Catholic school students and their families
- USCCB hosting virtual rosary event October 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin discuss China during meeting at the Vatican
- 15th anniversary of the Justice for Immigrants Campaign