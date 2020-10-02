Episodes

10/2/2020
Catholic News | October 2

  • Vatican’s budget report released by Roman Curia's Secretariat for the Economy 
  • HEROES Act stimulus bill proposed in the House is excluding Catholic school students and their families
  • USCCB hosting virtual rosary event October 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary
  • U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin discuss China during meeting at the Vatican
  • 15th anniversary of the Justice for Immigrants Campaign
09/29/2020
Catholic News | September 29

Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.

09/25/2020
Catholic News | September 25

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for the day.

09/22/2020
Catholic News | September 22

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news fro September 22, 2020.

  • Catholic pro-life leaders applaud companies developing the COVID-19 vaccine humanely
  • Mike Pompeo speaks about Vatican-China relations
  • Lesbos fire victims in desperate need
09/15/2020
Catholic News | September 15

Pope Francis reflected on the gospel reading from Matthew in which Jesus tells his disciples to forgive "not seven times but 77 times" before Sunday Angelus prayer.

Cardinal Robert Sarah sends letter to the presidents of national bishops' conferences worldwide regarding COVID-19 and the return to Mass for the liturgy and the Eucharist

Pope names Dominican Sister Helen Alford a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences about the importance of Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Assisi

Bishops' Conference of England and Wales statement on abortion

 

09/11/2020
Catholic News | September 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 11.

  • Lesbos refugee camp fire
  • Navy Catholic services to continue
  • Pope Francis meets with Snapshots from the Borders
  • Virtual pilgrimage

 

09/4/2020
Catholic News | September 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 4, 2020.

09/1/2020
Catholic News | September 1

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

04/26/2019
Catholic News | April 26

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
  • Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
  • Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
  • Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer
04/23/2019
Catholic News | April 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

04/16/2019
Catholic News | April 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 16, 2019.

Fire destroys much of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral. Good news from the scene. Donations to rebuild the church already coming in from French companies.

In other news, Cardinal Joseph Tobin speaks out against New Jersey's Terminally Act and Pope Francis makes a "Mercy Friday" visit.

04/12/2019
Catholic News | April 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news 

  • Pope Francis retreat with leaders of South Sudan
  • Pope Emeretus Benedict XVI writes about the clergy sexual abuse crisis
  • Nicaraguan bishop called to Rome at the request of Pope Francis
  • Ohio governor Mike DeWine signs bill that would make it illegal for an abortion once fetal heartbeat detected

