Catholic News | October 22

Exhibit highlights Saint John Henry Newman's trips to Rome
Archbishop Joseph Marino named president of the Pontifical Ecclesiastical Academy by Pope Francis
Icon of Our Lady of Sorrows, Consoler of the Syrian People, blessed by the pope being sent to Syria's 34 dioceses
National Vocation Awareness Week, November 3 -9
Vatican Congregation for Catholic Education sponsoring Christmas concert with proceeds going to help protect the Amazon and its indigenous communities
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends symposium at the Vatican focusing on promoting religious freedom, providing humanitarian assistance and fighting human trafficking
Bishop of Dallas Edward Burns lauds 18-year-old who forgave the Dallas police officer who shot and killed his brother
Pope Francis is preparing, along with the Vatican staff, for his upcoming visit to Thailand and Japan in November…..The Vatican released the itinerary for the visit which will begin in Bangkok. Pope Francis after a meeting with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, signed decrees recognizing the miracle needed for the beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wy-szyn-ski, a mentor and friend of St. John Paul II.
