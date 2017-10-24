Catholic News | October 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 24, 2017
- Federal judge rules teen immigrant in the country illegally and under federal custody in Brownsville, Texas has the right to get an abortion
- Pope Francis says the parable of the rich man who stores up treasure for himself "isn't a fairy tale that Jesus invented; it is today's reality"
- U.S. Supreme Court will not hear appeal in the case of a removal of a Ten Commandments display outside City Hall in Bloomfield, New Mexico
- Leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church announces this year’s two winners given to those working toward mutual forgiveness between Ukraine and Poland
- For the Month of the Rosary, story about a museum in Washington State that according to “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” houses the world’s largest collection of rosaries