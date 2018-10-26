Catholic News | October 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo talks about U.S. bishops' November general meeting agenda
- Synod of Bishops update
- Caritas Internationalis "Share the Journey" campaign
- Nativity exhibition moving to the Vatican
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis invited to North Korea via the president of South Korea
- 2019 March for Life theme announced
- Roman film festival inspired by St. Vincent de Paul
- Synod on young people
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Pope Francis canonizes seven new saints including Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero
- Prayers for victims of Hurricane Michael
- Pope Francis meets with President of Poland
- Founder of L'Arche communities Jean Vanier wins Adyan Spiritual Solidarity Award
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Pope Francis reflected on the Fifth Commandment during his Wednesday audience
- Chaldean Archbishop Habib Nafali says the Church in Iraq will disappear if persecution continues
- Vatican confirms South Korean President will meet the pope October 18 at the Vatican
- The Women's Care Center 2019 Evangelium Vitae Medal bestowed by the university's Center for Ethics and Culture
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 9, 2018
- Pontifical Gregorian University's Center for Child Protection to create master's degree program in safeguarding against abuse
- Pilgrims gathered at Vatican as Climate Pilgrimage begins
- Supreme Court in Pakistan reaches verdict on Asia Bibi, first Catholic woman to be condemned to death for blasphemy
- Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies Cardinal Theodore McCarrick sanctions
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 2, 2018
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 2, 2018
- Vatican Synod of Bishops on youth and vocations
- Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore announces five-person investigative team looking into allegations against Bishop Michael Bransfield
- LifeSiteNews releases Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's letter to Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet regarding then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick
- National Vocation Awareness Week
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 28, 2018
- Pope Francis pays homage to Jewish Holocaust victims in Lithuania
- Cardinal Timothy Dolan praises the termination of an FDA contract with a company who provides aborted baby parts for research
- Pontifical Academy for Life has spent over a year developing a report on palliative care advocacy
- Three convents in Congo have been attacked as the persecution of Catholics in the country continues
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 25, 2018
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the USCCB, talks about sex-abuse scandal
- Vatican announces provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops in China
- Vatican announces winners of the 2018 Ratzinger Prize
- Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark announces he will not attend Synod on Young People, Faith, and Vocational Discernment
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 21, 2018
- USCCB Administrative Committee outlines actions to address the abuse crisis
- Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser has outlined plans for expansion of the Medjugorje Shrine
- Bono, lead singer of U2, visits Pope Francis
- Cardinal Timothy Dolan appoints formal federal judge to be his first special counsel and independent reviewer
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 18, 2018
- Pope Francis visits Sicily to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Blessed Giuseppe Puglisi
- Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore begins his role as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston
- Pope Francis meets with youth in Sicily
- Humanitarian crisis in Syria unfolds
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
