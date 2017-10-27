Catholic News | October 27

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 27, 2017
- Pope Francis will celebrate a Mass with the poor and people who assist them on November 19, the first World Day of the Poor
- 17-year-old illegal immigrant living at a federal detention center in Brownsville, Texas has abortion
- Pope Francis conversed with astronauts on the International Space Station
- Six of the original 36 Dominican sisters are returning to their land in Qaraqosh, Iraq after the liberation of the town
- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announces aid from the U.S. will be routed through the U.S. Agency for International Development and "faith-based and private organizations"
- Governing office of Vatican City has announced that this year’s Christmas tree and Nativity scene will feature traditional designs and decorations centered on the theme of mercy