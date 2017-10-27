Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/27/2017
Catholic News | October 27

 

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 27, 2017

  • Pope Francis will celebrate a Mass with the poor and people who assist them on November 19, the first World Day of the Poor
  • 17-year-old illegal immigrant living at a federal detention center in Brownsville, Texas has abortion
  • Pope Francis conversed with astronauts on the International Space Station
  • Six of the original 36 Dominican sisters are returning to their land in Qaraqosh, Iraq after the liberation of the town
  • U.S. Vice President Mike Pence announces aid from the U.S. will be routed through the U.S. Agency for International Development and "faith-based and private organizations"
  • Governing office of Vatican City has announced that this year’s Christmas tree and Nativity scene will feature traditional designs and decorations centered on the theme of mercy
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/24/2017
Catholic News | October 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 24, 2017

  • Federal judge rules teen immigrant in the country illegally and under federal custody in Brownsville, Texas has the right to get an abortion
  • Pope Francis says the parable of the rich man who stores up treasure for himself "isn't a fairy tale that Jesus invented; it is today's reality"
  • U.S. Supreme Court will not hear appeal in the case of a removal of a Ten Commandments display outside City Hall in Bloomfield, New Mexico
  • Leader of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church announces this year’s two winners given to those working toward mutual forgiveness between Ukraine and Poland
  • For the Month of the Rosary, story about a museum in Washington State that according to “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” houses the world’s largest collection of rosaries
10/20/2017
Catholic News | October 20

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 20, 2017

  • Pope Francis weekly general audience: Christian hope, by reflection on death
  • California governor Jerry Brown vetoes Reproductive Health Nondiscrimination Act
  • Maryland cross in memorializing soldiers who died in World War I ruled unconstitutional
  • Pope Francis meets with members of the World Methodist Council
  • 800th anniversary Franciscans in the Holy Land
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/17/2017
Catholic News | October 17

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 17, 2017

  • Pope Francis proclaims new saints at Canonization Mass
  • Special assembly of the Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazonian region
  • Pope addresses world leaders of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization conference to mark World Food Day
  • 100th anniversary of the last vision at Fatima and the miracle of the sun
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/13/2017
Catholic News | October 13

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 13, 2017

  • Pope Francis talks about World Mission Month and Month of the Rosary at weekly audience
  • Bishop Robert Vasa of the Diocese of Santa Rosa, California is asking for prayers as wildfires devastated a vast portion of North California's wine country and forced 20,000 people to evacuate
  • At Rome’s Basilica of St. Mary Major, Pope Francis celebrated a special Mass of thanksgiving marking the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the Congregation for Eastern Churches
  • Vatican event marking the 25th anniversary of the Catechism of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis spoke out strongly against the death penalty, calling for it to be abolished.
  • Pope Francis’ @Pontifex Twitter accounts reached more than 40 million followers
World Meeting of Families Kevin Nelson
10/10/2017
Catholic News | October 10

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 10, 2017

  • Pope Francis All Souls Day plans: Mass commemorating all those who have died in war at the Sicily-Rome American Cemetery and memorial
  • World Meeting of Families (Dublin 2018) theme announced
  • USCCB leaders praise Trump administration
  • Restoring Christianity in Iraq after ISIS
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/6/2017
Catholic News | October 6

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 6, 2017

  • Pope Francis weekly general audience
  • U.S. House passes Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act
  • Child Dignity in the Digital World opens
  • March for Life Education and Defense Fund announces theme for 2018 rally and march
  • Shrine in St. Mainrad, Indiana celebrates restoration
Kevin Nelson Catholic news
10/3/2017
Catholic News | October 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 3, 2017

  • President of USCCB, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo says hearts and prayers go out to victims of mass shooting in Las Vegas
  • During Pope Francis’s recent trip to Colombia, he met privately with a group of Jesuits and laypeople
  • Vatican announces theme for World Communications Day 2018
  • Center for the Protection of Minors at the Gregorian Pontifical University conference to protect teenagers online
  • Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise applauded after recovering from gunshot wounds received at practice for Congressional baseball game
Kevin Nelson Pope Francis
09/29/2017
Catholic News | September 29

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 26, 2017

  • Share the Journey campaign launched at Pope Francis weekly audience
  • Hurricane Maria made leaves Puerto Rico in the dark
  • Middle East persecution
  • Faith groups oppose Trump administration limiting refugees 
09/26/2017
Catholic News | September 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 26, 2017

  • Vatican's independent auditor says he was forced out after opponents of Pope Francis' financial reforms mounted a campaign against him
  • Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, celebrates Beatification Mass of Father Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City
  • Pope celebrates Mass in the Vatican garden's grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes for Vatican police
  • Group of priests, scholars, and writers say they have not received a response from a letter they delivered to the Pope in August
Kevin Nelson Catholic news
09/22/2017
Catholic News | September 22

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 22, 2017

  • Pope Francis prays for Mexico at weekly general audience
  • UN Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons ratified by the Holy See
  • Pope meets World Muslim League delegation 
  • Senate Foreign Relations Committee passes bill providing relief and aid to Christians and other religious minorities persecuted by ISIS
  • Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, including its president, Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston meet with pope
09/19/2017
Catholic News | September 19

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 19, 2017

  • Pope Francis sends letter to bishops in Japan
  • Special anniversary will be celebrated in 2019 month dedicated to missions
  • Four female Boston College students attacked at French train station
  • Priest asking young people around the world to sign letter encouraging the pope to canonize Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati at Synod on Young People
  • Pope Francis launching Global Migration Campaign September 27

10/27/2017
