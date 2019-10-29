Catholic News | October 29

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends symposium at the Vatican focusing on promoting religious freedom, providing humanitarian assistance and fighting human trafficking

Bishop of Dallas Edward Burns lauds 18-year-old who forgave the Dallas police officer who shot and killed his brother

Pope Francis is preparing, along with the Vatican staff, for his upcoming visit to Thailand and Japan in November…..The Vatican released the itinerary for the visit which will begin in Bangkok. Pope Francis after a meeting with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, signed decrees recognizing the miracle needed for the beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wy-szyn-ski, a mentor and friend of St. John Paul II.