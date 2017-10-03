Catholic News | October 3

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 3, 2017
President of USCCB, Cardinal Daniel DiNardo says hearts and prayers go out to victims of mass shooting in Las Vegas
During Pope Francis’s recent trip to Colombia, he met privately with a group of Jesuits and laypeople
Vatican announces theme for World Communications Day 2018
Center for the Protection of Minors at the Gregorian Pontifical University conference to protect teenagers online
Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise applauded after recovering from gunshot wounds received at practice for Congressional baseball game