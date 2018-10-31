Episodes

10/30/2018
Catholic News | October 30
10/30/2018
Catholic News | October 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis says 15th Synod of Bishops did more than produce a final document
  • USCCB President asks all U.S. bishops to fast and pray for 7 days before the Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
  • Bishops will vote on a series of concrete measures to respond to clergy abuse
  • Six Bishops from five continents call for immediate action against climate change
  • Joint statement calls for response to violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions in Central America
10/26/2018
Catholic News | October 26
10/26/2018
Catholic News | October 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

10/23/2018
Catholic News | October 23
10/23/2018
Catholic News | October 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo talks about U.S. bishops' November general meeting agenda 
  • Synod of Bishops update
  • Caritas Internationalis "Share the Journey" campaign 
  • Nativity exhibition moving to the Vatican 

 

 

10/19/2018
Catholic News | October 19
10/19/2018
Catholic News | October 19

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis invited to North Korea via the president of South Korea
  • 2019 March for Life theme announced
  • Roman film festival inspired by St. Vincent de Paul
  • Synod on young people
10/16/2018
Catholic News | October 16
10/16/2018
Catholic News | October 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis canonizes seven new saints including Pope Paul VI and Archbishop Oscar Romero 
  • Prayers for victims of Hurricane Michael
  • Pope Francis meets with President of Poland
  • Founder of L'Arche communities Jean Vanier wins Adyan Spiritual Solidarity Award
10/12/2018
Catholic News | October 12
10/12/2018
Catholic News | October 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis reflected on the Fifth Commandment during his Wednesday audience
  • Chaldean Archbishop Habib Nafali says the Church in Iraq will disappear if persecution continues
  • Vatican confirms South Korean President will meet the pope October 18 at the Vatican
  • The Women's Care Center 2019 Evangelium Vitae Medal bestowed by the university's Center for Ethics and Culture
10/9/2018
Catholic News | October 9
10/9/2018
Catholic News | October 9

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 9, 2018

  • Pontifical Gregorian University's Center for Child Protection to create master's degree program in safeguarding against abuse
  • Pilgrims gathered at Vatican as Climate Pilgrimage begins
  • Supreme Court in Pakistan reaches verdict on Asia Bibi, first Catholic woman to be condemned to death for blasphemy
  • Cardinal Marc Ouellet denies Cardinal Theodore McCarrick sanctions 
10/6/2018
Catholic News | October 5
10/6/2018
Catholic News | October 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

10/2/2018
Catholic News | October 2
10/2/2018
Catholic News | October 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 2, 2018

  • Vatican Synod of Bishops on youth and vocations
  • Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore announces five-person investigative team looking into allegations against Bishop Michael Bransfield
  • LifeSiteNews releases Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's letter to Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet regarding then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick
  • National Vocation Awareness Week
09/28/2018
Catholic News | September 28
09/28/2018
Catholic News | September 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 28, 2018

  • Pope Francis pays homage to Jewish Holocaust victims in Lithuania
  • Cardinal Timothy Dolan praises the termination of an FDA contract with a company who provides aborted baby parts for research
  • Pontifical Academy for Life has spent over a year developing a report on palliative care advocacy
  • Three convents in Congo have been attacked as the persecution of Catholics in the country continues
09/25/2018
Catholic News | September 25
09/25/2018
Catholic News | September 25

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 25, 2018

  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the USCCB, talks about sex-abuse scandal
  • Vatican announces provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops in China
  • Vatican announces winners of the 2018 Ratzinger Prize
  • Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark announces he will not attend Synod on Young People, Faith, and Vocational Discernment
09/21/2018
Catholic News | September 21
09/21/2018
Catholic News | September 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 21, 2018

  • USCCB Administrative Committee outlines actions to address the abuse crisis
  • Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser has outlined plans for expansion of the Medjugorje Shrine
  • Bono, lead singer of U2, visits Pope Francis
  • Cardinal Timothy Dolan appoints formal federal judge to be his first special counsel and independent reviewer

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

