Catholic News | October 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
- Pope Francis says 15th Synod of Bishops did more than produce a final document
- USCCB President asks all U.S. bishops to fast and pray for 7 days before the Fall General Assembly in Baltimore
- Bishops will vote on a series of concrete measures to respond to clergy abuse
- Six Bishops from five continents call for immediate action against climate change
- Joint statement calls for response to violence, injustice, and deteriorating economic conditions in Central America