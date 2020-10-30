Catholic News | October 30

Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.
Episodes
Kevin Nelson reports on the Catholic news of the day.
- Pope Francis announces he will be creating 13 new Cardinals
- Indulgences for the souls of the faithful in purgatory can now be gained throughout the entire month of November
- Bishop Michael Barber and Bishop David Konderla write to congress
- 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Holy See and the European Union
- Father Alfred McBride, former CatholicTV host passes away
Kevin Nelson reports on the Catholic news of the day.
- Documentary on Pope Francis debuts
- Vatican extends the implementation phase of a provisional agreement with China
- Exposition of the body of newly-declared Blessed Carlo Acutis, beatified Oct. 10, in Assisi, Italy ends
- Catholic Bishops of Congo are calling for trials after mass killings and human rights abuse
Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.
- Pope Francis, Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, and an international array of other Christian, Muslim, Jewish, Sikh, and Buddhist hold a prayer meeting
- Peaceful protests in Santiago, Chile turned violent
- Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of Brooklyn disappointed by restrictions on houses of worship
- Finalists for the European Union prize announced
- USCCB election novena begins Oct. 26 and ends Nov. 3, Election Day
Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.
- Pope Francis names new prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes a new Cardinal to his Council of Cardinals
- Euthanasia in Spain and the Netherlands
- Worldwide campaign to pray the rosary started by Venezuelan children
- Vatican calls meeting to rekindle attention toward suffering in Syria
Kevin Nelson reports on the news of the day.
- Blessed Carlo Acutis beatified at Mass seen here on CatholicTV
- Diocese of Brooklyn unveils statue of St. Frances Xavier Cabrini
- Into Account publishes a 22-page report detailing sexual abuse and assault allegations against Catholic musician and composer David Haas
- COVID-19 positive cases identified among the Swiss Guard and three residents of the Vatican City State
- Fr. Patrick Ryan's cause for sainthood advanced
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 9, 2020.
- Armenian Catholic archbishop pleading for European Union intervention
- France demonstrations against the bill “Law Concerning Bioethics”
- Pope Francis recently met with European finance experts during an onsite inspection of the Holy See and Vatican City State in late September.
- US Postal Service announces new postage stamp for Christmas
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports Catholic day's news.
- Vatican’s budget report released by Roman Curia's Secretariat for the Economy
- HEROES Act stimulus bill proposed in the House is excluding Catholic school students and their families
- USCCB hosting virtual rosary event October 7, the feast of Our Lady of the Rosary
- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin discuss China during meeting at the Vatican
- 15th anniversary of the Justice for Immigrants Campaign
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
- Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
- Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
- Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 16, 2019.
Fire destroys much of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral. Good news from the scene. Donations to rebuild the church already coming in from French companies.
In other news, Cardinal Joseph Tobin speaks out against New Jersey's Terminally Act and Pope Francis makes a "Mercy Friday" visit.
Pages
About
Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.
Recommended
Sunday Mass celebrated for Sunday, November 1, 2020.
Online Catholic Sunday Mass from America's Catholic Church @marysshrine on America's @CatholicTV Network. Saturdays 7 & 11:30 pm (Eastern).
Padre Carlos Suarez con Diacano Franklin Mejia celebra la misa del 1 de noviembre de 2020.
Miss Heidi hosts this weekly series with teaching about the readings from Scripture, liturgical music, movement, and visuals to help bring the Word of God to life for His children.
Produced by Heidi and Mark Witte, parishioners at Christ the King Parish in South Bend, Indiana. A special thanks to John Burland and Pflaum Publishing Group for the use of their music and Children Celebrate resources.