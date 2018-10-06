Catholic News | October 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Episodes
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 2, 2018
- Vatican Synod of Bishops on youth and vocations
- Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore announces five-person investigative team looking into allegations against Bishop Michael Bransfield
- LifeSiteNews releases Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's letter to Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet regarding then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick
- National Vocation Awareness Week
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 28, 2018
- Pope Francis pays homage to Jewish Holocaust victims in Lithuania
- Cardinal Timothy Dolan praises the termination of an FDA contract with a company who provides aborted baby parts for research
- Pontifical Academy for Life has spent over a year developing a report on palliative care advocacy
- Three convents in Congo have been attacked as the persecution of Catholics in the country continues
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 25, 2018
- Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the USCCB, talks about sex-abuse scandal
- Vatican announces provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops in China
- Vatican announces winners of the 2018 Ratzinger Prize
- Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark announces he will not attend Synod on Young People, Faith, and Vocational Discernment
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 21, 2018
- USCCB Administrative Committee outlines actions to address the abuse crisis
- Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser has outlined plans for expansion of the Medjugorje Shrine
- Bono, lead singer of U2, visits Pope Francis
- Cardinal Timothy Dolan appoints formal federal judge to be his first special counsel and independent reviewer
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 18, 2018
- Pope Francis visits Sicily to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Blessed Giuseppe Puglisi
- Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore begins his role as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston
- Pope Francis meets with youth in Sicily
- Humanitarian crisis in Syria unfolds
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 11, 2018
- Vatican is planning a response to allegations made against the pope by a former nuncio
- Cardinal Sean O’Malley meets with Pope Francis in Rome
- 74 of the 200 new bishops appointed this year had an audience with Pope Francis in Rome
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 7, 2018
- Pope Francis continued his series of audience talks about the Ten Commandments
- Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar spoke at a peace forum at the Catholic University of Korea
- Pope meets with delegation of motorcyclists in Italy
- Bishop George Murry of Youngstown, Ohio said he is cancer-free
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 4, 2018
- Pope Francis welcomes Oblates of St. Joseph to the Vatican
- Pope preaches about discerning when to speak and when to remain silent
- United Nations report says Myanmar's military leaders should be investigated for human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims
- Archbishop Charles Chaput calls for Pope Francis to cancel the Synod of Bishops on young people and instead hold a Synod of Bishops on the life of bishops
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 31, 2018
- Pope Francis talked about the need for vocations in Ireland at his weekly general audience
- Cardinal Sean O'Malley met with over 300 priests in the Archdiocese of Boston to discuss the sexual abuse crisis
- Pope prepares for World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation
- Chairman of USSCB Committee writes "basic rights of workers must be respected by paying them a fair wage"
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 28, 2018
- Pope Francis visits Knock Shrine while in Ireland for World Meeting of Families
- Bishop Michael Duca installed as new Bishop of Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Pope addresses allegations that he knew about Theodore McCarrick's sexual abuse in 2013
- North African country of Chad enforces revised constitution that limits religious freedom
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 24, 2018
- Pope Francis speaks to 9th annual International Catholic Legislators Network conference
- Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth, England suggested pope calls an extraordinary synod to help combat clergy abuse
- World Meeting of Families animated shorts about living out family life
- Pope will visit Ireland this weekend to conclude the World Meeting of Families
- Annual Diocesan Pro-Life Leadership Conference discuss the theme of "Missionary Disciples Building a Culture of Life"
