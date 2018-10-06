Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/6/2018
Catholic News | October 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
10/2/2018
Catholic News | October 2

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for October 2, 2018

  • Vatican Synod of Bishops on youth and vocations
  • Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore announces five-person investigative team looking into allegations against Bishop Michael Bransfield
  • LifeSiteNews releases Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano's letter to Canadian Cardinal Marc Ouellet regarding then-Cardinal Theodore McCarrick
  • National Vocation Awareness Week
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/28/2018
Catholic News | September 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 28, 2018

  • Pope Francis pays homage to Jewish Holocaust victims in Lithuania
  • Cardinal Timothy Dolan praises the termination of an FDA contract with a company who provides aborted baby parts for research
  • Pontifical Academy for Life has spent over a year developing a report on palliative care advocacy
  • Three convents in Congo have been attacked as the persecution of Catholics in the country continues
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/25/2018
Catholic News | September 25

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 25, 2018

  • Cardinal Daniel DiNardo, president of the USCCB, talks about sex-abuse scandal
  • Vatican announces provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops in China
  • Vatican announces winners of the 2018 Ratzinger Prize
  • Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark announces he will not attend Synod on Young People, Faith, and Vocational Discernment
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/21/2018
Catholic News | September 21

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 21, 2018

  • USCCB Administrative Committee outlines actions to address the abuse crisis
  • Polish Archbishop Henryk Hoser has outlined plans for expansion of the Medjugorje Shrine
  • Bono, lead singer of U2, visits Pope Francis
  • Cardinal Timothy Dolan appoints formal federal judge to be his first special counsel and independent reviewer
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/18/2018
Catholic News | September 18

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 18, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Sicily to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Blessed Giuseppe Puglisi
  • Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore begins his role as apostolic administrator of the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston
  • Pope Francis meets with youth in Sicily
  • Humanitarian crisis in Syria unfolds
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/11/2018
Catholic News | September 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 11, 2018

  • Vatican is planning a response to allegations made against the pope by a former nuncio
  • Cardinal Sean O’Malley meets with Pope Francis in Rome
  • 74 of the 200 new bishops appointed this year had an audience with Pope Francis in Rome
kevin nelson catholic news
09/7/2018
Catholic News | September 7

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 7, 2018

  • Pope Francis continued his series of audience talks about the Ten Commandments
  • Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon, Myanmar spoke at a peace forum at the Catholic University of Korea
  • Pope meets with delegation of motorcyclists in Italy
  • Bishop George Murry of Youngstown, Ohio said he is cancer-free
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/4/2018
Catholic News | September 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 4, 2018

  • Pope Francis welcomes Oblates of St. Joseph to the Vatican
  • Pope preaches about discerning when to speak and when to remain silent
  • United Nations report says Myanmar's military leaders should be investigated for human rights abuses against Rohingya Muslims
  • Archbishop Charles Chaput calls for Pope Francis to cancel the Synod of Bishops on young people and instead hold a Synod of Bishops on the life of bishops
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
08/31/2018
Catholic News | August 31

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 31, 2018

  • Pope Francis talked about the need for vocations in Ireland at his weekly general audience
  • Cardinal Sean O'Malley met with over 300 priests in the Archdiocese of Boston to discuss the sexual abuse crisis
  • Pope prepares for World Day of Prayer for the Care of Creation
  • Chairman of USSCB Committee writes "basic rights of workers must be respected by paying them a fair wage"
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
08/28/2018
Catholic News | August 28

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 28, 2018

  • Pope Francis visits Knock Shrine while in Ireland for World Meeting of Families
  • Bishop Michael Duca installed as new Bishop of Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Pope addresses allegations that he knew about Theodore McCarrick's sexual abuse in 2013
  • North African country of Chad enforces revised constitution that limits religious freedom
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
08/24/2018
Catholic News | August 24

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 24, 2018

  • Pope Francis speaks to 9th annual International Catholic Legislators Network conference
  • Bishop Philip Egan of Portsmouth, England suggested pope calls an extraordinary synod to help combat clergy abuse
  • World Meeting of Families animated shorts about living out family life
  • Pope will visit Ireland this weekend to conclude the World Meeting of Families
  • Annual Diocesan Pro-Life Leadership Conference discuss the theme of "Missionary Disciples Building a Culture of Life"

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

Recommended

CatholicTV Sunday Mass celebrated by Father Dan Mahoney
Sunday Mass | 27th Week | Ordinary Time

CatholicTV Sunday Mass celebrated by Father Dan Mahoney, Chaplain of the Boston Fire Department, on October 7, 2018, the Twenty-seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time.
CatholicTV Mass
10/7/2018
Cardinal Chito Luis Antonio Tagle
Mass Readings | 27th Sunday | Ordinary Time

Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle of the Archdiocese of Manila reflects on the Sunday Mass readings for the Twenty-seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time from the Book of Genesis, the Letter to the Hebrews, and the Gospel of Mark.
The Word Exposed
10/7/2018
National Shrine Mass CatholicTV Saturdays
Sunday Mass | 27th Week | Ordinary Time

Catholic Mass celebrated from the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., for the Twenty-seventh Sunday in Ordinary Time.
National Shrine Mass
10/6/2018