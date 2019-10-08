Catholic News | October 8

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attends symposium at the Vatican focusing on promoting religious freedom, providing humanitarian assistance and fighting human trafficking
Bishop of Dallas Edward Burns lauds 18-year-old who forgave the Dallas police officer who shot and killed his brother
Pope Francis is preparing, along with the Vatican staff, for his upcoming visit to Thailand and Japan in November…..The Vatican released the itinerary for the visit which will begin in Bangkok. Pope Francis after a meeting with Cardinal Angelo Becciu, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, signed decrees recognizing the miracle needed for the beatification of Cardinal Stefan Wy-szyn-ski, a mentor and friend of St. John Paul II.
- Pope Francis to visit Africa, Madagascar
- 13 new cardinals to be elevated at October consistory
- Robert Fuller suicide
- Japanese genetic research
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news for August 30, 2019.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day. This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host The CatholicTV Network's signature talk show This is the Day.
They are joined in the living room by Catholic guests sharing their faith. Nelson's National Days and Catholic Newsbreak.
- Marianne Luthin discussing Respect Life Month
- JM Freeman talking about Lego Church