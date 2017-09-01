Catholic News | September 1

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 1, 2017
- Cardinal Seán O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston, has authorized a special collection in support of the relief efforts to areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston,Texas area
- Two members of a Brazilian soccer team that survived a plane crash last year in Colombia met the Pope at the Vatican
- In a joint statement released August 31st, the Council of European Bishops' Conferences, the Conference of European Churches, and the European Christian Environmental Network are inviting all Christians to pray for the world and the environment during a month-long celebration of creation
- Pope Francis met August 31st at the Vatican with representatives of the Conference of European Rabbis, the Rabbinical Council of America, and the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel