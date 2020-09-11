Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 11.
09/11/2020
Catholic News | September 11

09/4/2020
Catholic News | September 4

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 4, 2020.

09/1/2020
Catholic News | September 1

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

08/28/2020
Catholic News | August 28

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

08/25/2020
Catholic News | August 25

Kevin Nelson reports the day's Catholic news.

08/21/2020
Catholic News | August 21

 

 

Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.

  • Archbishop Joseph Naumann USCCB pro-life committee chairman praises National Institutes of Health
  • Greek Catholic priest talks about the church's role giving hope after Beirut blast
  • Poor Clare’s of the Franciscan Monastery shows how COVID-19 is affecting sacramental wine and altar bread businesses 
  • Body of missing Michigan Father Stephen Rooney recovered 
08/14/2020
Catholic News | August 14

Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.

  • Cleanup continues after Beirut explosion 
  • Pope Francis general audience 
  • Romanian government sets day to recognize persecuted Christians 
  • Taize pilgrimage to Turin postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
08/11/2020
Catholic News | August 11

Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.

  • Members of Lebanon’s cabinet resign in the wake of the explosion that rocked Beirut
  • Bishop of Sacramento Jamie Soto announces ex-communication of Father Jeremy Leatherby
  • Vatican releases its message for World Tourism Day
  • 6th annual Fete-Dieu du Teche 

 

04/26/2019
Catholic News | April 26

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
  • Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
  • Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
  • Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer
04/23/2019
Catholic News | April 23

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

04/16/2019
Catholic News | April 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for April 16, 2019.

Fire destroys much of Paris' Notre Dame Cathedral. Good news from the scene. Donations to rebuild the church already coming in from French companies.

In other news, Cardinal Joseph Tobin speaks out against New Jersey's Terminally Act and Pope Francis makes a "Mercy Friday" visit.

04/12/2019
Catholic News | April 12

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news 

  • Pope Francis retreat with leaders of South Sudan
  • Pope Emeretus Benedict XVI writes about the clergy sexual abuse crisis
  • Nicaraguan bishop called to Rome at the request of Pope Francis
  • Ohio governor Mike DeWine signs bill that would make it illegal for an abortion once fetal heartbeat detected

