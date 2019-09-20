Catholic News | September 20

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis to visit Africa, Madagascar
- 13 new cardinals to be elevated at October consistory
- Robert Fuller suicide
- Japanese genetic research
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news for August 30, 2019.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 17, 2019.
- Pope Francis reflects on Geneva Conventions after praying Sunday Angelus
- Cross on Legigh County seal in Pennsylvania allowed to remain
- Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major celebration commemorates the story of the miraculous snowfall
- 400 Franciscan friars meet in Denver
- Former Archbishop of Havana Cardinal Jaime Ortega Alamino passes away
- Rwanda government accuses Catholic Church of hampering birth control policy
- Pope Francis urges quick action to prevent future tragedies like Mediterranean shipwrecks that left over 150 migrants dead
- Sainthood cause for John Bradburne opened
