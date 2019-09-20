Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
09/20/2019
Catholic News | September 20

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
09/17/2019
Catholic News | September 17

Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's news.
09/6/2019
Catholic News | September 6

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
09/3/2019
Catholic News | September 3

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis to visit Africa, Madagascar
  • 13 new cardinals to be elevated at October consistory
  • Robert Fuller suicide
  • Japanese genetic research
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news for August 30, 2019.
08/30/2019
Catholic News | August 30

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news for August 30, 2019.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
08/23/2019
Catholic News | August 23

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's news.
08/20/2019
Catholic News | August 20

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
08/16/2019
Catholic News | August 16

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 17, 2019.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news
08/13/2019
Catholic News | August 13

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

  • Pope Francis reflects on Geneva Conventions after praying Sunday Angelus
  • Cross on Legigh County seal in Pennsylvania allowed to remain
  • Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major celebration commemorates the story of the miraculous snowfall
  • 400 Franciscan friars meet in Denver
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
08/9/2019
Catholic News | August 9

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news
08/2/2019
Catholic News | August 2

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic day's news.
07/30/2019
Catholic News | July 30

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

  • Former Archbishop of Havana Cardinal Jaime Ortega Alamino passes away
  • Rwanda government accuses Catholic Church of hampering birth control policy
  • Pope Francis urges quick action to prevent future tragedies like Mediterranean shipwrecks that left over 150 migrants dead
  • Sainthood cause for John Bradburne opened

Pages

About

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.

Recommended

Bishop Robert Reed prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers
Friday Evening Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
09/20/2019
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.
Catholic News | September 20

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Catholic Newsbreak
09/20/2019
Fall 2019 Season Preview
Fall 2019 Season Preview

Watch The CatholicTV Network this fall for new episodes of returning series and brand new shows from the network's programming partners.

  • We've Got to Talk with Fatehr Dan O'Connell
  • The Gist season 9
  • Repent & Submit season 2
  • Sonja Corbitt's first full CatholicTV series: 
  • The Faithful Traveler in Portugal

It all starts October 6!
The CatholicTV Network
09/20/2019