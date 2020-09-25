Catholic News | September 25

Kevin Nelson reports Catholic news for the day.
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news fro September 22, 2020.
- Catholic pro-life leaders applaud companies developing the COVID-19 vaccine humanely
- Mike Pompeo speaks about Vatican-China relations
- Lesbos fire victims in desperate need
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Pope Francis reflected on the gospel reading from Matthew in which Jesus tells his disciples to forgive "not seven times but 77 times" before Sunday Angelus prayer.
Cardinal Robert Sarah sends letter to the presidents of national bishops' conferences worldwide regarding COVID-19 and the return to Mass for the liturgy and the Eucharist
Pope names Dominican Sister Helen Alford a member of the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences about the importance of Pope Francis’ upcoming visit to Assisi
Bishops' Conference of England and Wales statement on abortion
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 11.
- Lesbos refugee camp fire
- Navy Catholic services to continue
- Pope Francis meets with Snapshots from the Borders
- Virtual pilgrimage
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 4, 2020.
Kevin Nelson reports on today's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson reports the day's Catholic news.
Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.
- Archbishop Joseph Naumann USCCB pro-life committee chairman praises National Institutes of Health
- Greek Catholic priest talks about the church's role giving hope after Beirut blast
- Poor Clare’s of the Franciscan Monastery shows how COVID-19 is affecting sacramental wine and altar bread businesses
- Body of missing Michigan Father Stephen Rooney recovered
Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.
- Cleanup continues after Beirut explosion
- Pope Francis general audience
- Romanian government sets day to recognize persecuted Christians
- Taize pilgrimage to Turin postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic
Kevin Nelson looks at what is going on this week in Catholic news.
- Members of Lebanon’s cabinet resign in the wake of the explosion that rocked Beirut
- Bishop of Sacramento Jamie Soto announces ex-communication of Father Jeremy Leatherby
- Vatican releases its message for World Tourism Day
- 6th annual Fete-Dieu du Teche
Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
- Pope Francis' message at his weekly general audience focuses on the Lord's Prayer
- Philadelphia court of appeals sides with city's efforts to bar Catholic Social Services of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia from placing children in foster care with "any" family
- Spanish magazine interviews Archbishop of Mumbai Oswald Gracias and Archbishop of Tegucigalpa Oscar Rodriguez Maradiaga, members of the pope's Council of Cardinals
- Washington, DC court of appeals upholds requirement that U.S. House of Representatives opens each day with prayer
