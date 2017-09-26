Catholic News | September 26

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 26, 2017
Vatican's independent auditor says he was forced out after opponents of Pope Francis' financial reforms mounted a campaign against him
Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, celebrates Beatification Mass of Father Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City
Pope celebrates Mass in the Vatican garden's grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes for Vatican police
Group of priests, scholars, and writers say they have not received a response from a letter they delivered to the Pope in August