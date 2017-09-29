Catholic News | September 29

Episodes
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 26, 2017
-
Vatican's independent auditor says he was forced out after opponents of Pope Francis' financial reforms mounted a campaign against him
-
Cardinal Angelo Amato, prefect of the Congregation for Saints' Causes, celebrates Beatification Mass of Father Stanley Rother in Oklahoma City
-
Pope celebrates Mass in the Vatican garden's grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes for Vatican police
-
Group of priests, scholars, and writers say they have not received a response from a letter they delivered to the Pope in August
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 22, 2017
-
Pope Francis prays for Mexico at weekly general audience
-
UN Treaty on Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons ratified by the Holy See
-
Pope meets World Muslim League delegation
-
Senate Foreign Relations Committee passes bill providing relief and aid to Christians and other religious minorities persecuted by ISIS
-
Pontifical Commission for the Protection of Minors, including its president, Cardinal Seán O’Malley of Boston meet with pope
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 19, 2017
- Pope Francis sends letter to bishops in Japan
- Special anniversary will be celebrated in 2019 month dedicated to missions
- Four female Boston College students attacked at French train station
- Priest asking young people around the world to sign letter encouraging the pope to canonize Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati at Synod on Young People
- Pope Francis launching Global Migration Campaign September 27
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 12, 2017
- Vatican announces changes to the Code of Canon Law regarding translations of the Mass and other liturgical texts
- Pope Francis ends his visit to Colombia in Cartagena
- Reaction still coming in over the recent line of questioning from some senators on the judiciary committee who were interviewing 7th Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Amy Coney Barrett
- New York State’s highest court unanimously determined that the state constitution does not include a fundamental right to physician-assisted suicide
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 8, 2017
- USCCB support Conscience Protection Act of 2017
- Pope Francis in Colombia
- Postage stamp issued honoring former president of Notre Dame, Holy Cross Father Theodore Hesburgh
- Resignation of Pope Benedict XVI and election of Pope Francis subject of new Netflix film
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 5, 2017
- At Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of Hurricane Harvey as well as the victims of intense rains in South Asia
- Pope Francis heads to Colombia this week for his first visit to that country as pontiff
- Coming up this weekend on September 9th, the second Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities will be observed in dioceses across the country
- Pope meets with new Vatican Ambassador to Mexico
- Excerpts from new book-length interview with the pope appearing online and Catholic New Service has obtained an advance copy of the book
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 1, 2017
- Cardinal Seán O’Malley, Archbishop of Boston, has authorized a special collection in support of the relief efforts to areas devastated by Hurricane Harvey in the Houston,Texas area
- Two members of a Brazilian soccer team that survived a plane crash last year in Colombia met the Pope at the Vatican
- In a joint statement released August 31st, the Council of European Bishops' Conferences, the Conference of European Churches, and the European Christian Environmental Network are inviting all Christians to pray for the world and the environment during a month-long celebration of creation
- Pope Francis met August 31st at the Vatican with representatives of the Conference of European Rabbis, the Rabbinical Council of America, and the Commission of the Chief Rabbinate of Israel
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for August 29, 2017
- A recent U.N. Security Council statement has said that additional resources and funding are needed to prevent more than 20 million people in Yemen, South Sudan, Somalia, and northeast Nigeria from the prospect of famine.
- A recent report by CBS news showed that Iceland is on its way to eliminate people with Down syndrome.
- After reciting the Angelus prayer on the feast of the Assumption, the pope asked Mary to obtain for everyone consolation and a future of serenity and harmony.
- Monday, August 21st is the big day for the total solar eclipse, which begins in Oregon at 10:18 Pacific Time and ends in South Carolina at 2:43pm Eastern Time.
- U.S. bishops and other groups around the country are calling for peace after a chaos and hate filled weekend in Virginia that left three people dead and several others injured.
- Pope Francis has a busy travel schedule ahead of him. Sister Ruth Katharina Martha Pfau has died at the age 87.
- The Vatican is now making it easier to experience all that it has to offer without even having to get on a plane.
- Greg Dougherty is rowing his 18 foot-long canoe 1,400 nautical miles from Miami to New York to draw attention to the Marian apparitions at Fatima.
- Bishop Oscar Cantu, the chairman of the U.S. Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace, called for diplomacy and political engagement to resolve the differences between the U.S. and North Korea and avoid military conflict.
- Catholic Relief Services has just released a film focusing on the need to do away with orphanages around the world.
- At the end of July, Gov. Eric Greitens of Missouri signed Senate Bill 5, which some say could be the strongest pro-life legislation passed in many years.
- In honor of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the Holy See, a unique theater show was brought to the Vatican.
- Father David Hammond, a Navy chaplain who holds the rank of lieutenant, offered a Mass and prayers Aug. 6 for victims, survivors, and families of a Marine aircraft crash off the coast of Australia that killed three.
Pages
Recommended
Bishop Robert Reed and Kevin Nelson talk about St. Thérèse's feast day and ways you can help CatholicTV improve.
- Skype interview with Nellie Edwards, author of Jacinta's Miracle Veil
- In-studio guest: Father Brian Hehir
- Nelson shares the latest Catholic news
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Walter Carreiro of Cambridge, MA on September 29, 2017.