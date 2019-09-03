Episodes

Kevin Nelson reports on the day's Catholic news.
09/3/2019
Catholic News | September 3

  • Pope Francis to visit Africa, Madagascar
  • 13 new cardinals to be elevated at October consistory
  • Robert Fuller suicide
  • Japanese genetic research
08/30/2019
Catholic News | August 30

08/23/2019
Catholic News | August 23

08/20/2019
Catholic News | August 20

08/16/2019
Catholic News | August 16

08/13/2019
Catholic News | August 13

  • Pope Francis reflects on Geneva Conventions after praying Sunday Angelus
  • Cross on Legigh County seal in Pennsylvania allowed to remain
  • Rome’s Basilica of Saint Mary Major celebration commemorates the story of the miraculous snowfall
  • 400 Franciscan friars meet in Denver
08/9/2019
Catholic News | August 9

08/2/2019
Catholic News | August 2

07/30/2019
Catholic News | July 30

  • Former Archbishop of Havana Cardinal Jaime Ortega Alamino passes away
  • Rwanda government accuses Catholic Church of hampering birth control policy
  • Pope Francis urges quick action to prevent future tragedies like Mediterranean shipwrecks that left over 150 migrants dead
  • Sainthood cause for John Bradburne opened
07/26/2019
Catholic News | July 26

  • Dedication Mass for Christ Cathedral in the Diocese of Orange California
  • Catholics react to Justice Department reinstating the federal death penalty
  • New director of the Vatican press office
  • Faith leaders in Texas come together against policy banning prison chaplains from execution chambers
07/23/2019
Catholic News | July 23

07/12/2019
Catholic News | July 12

Coming Your Way | Telethon 19

The hosts of Going My Way, Fathers Chris Hickey and Paul Rouse, along with (frequent guest) Bishop Robert Reed, invite you to watch Telethon 2019 from The CatholicTV Network. Thanks in advance if you donate to support the masses or our other religious, educational and family-valued programming.

Telethon 2019
09/13/2019
Bishop Robert Reed prays Liturgy of the Hours
Tuesday Evening Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
09/3/2019
