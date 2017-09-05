Catholic News | September 5

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news for September 5, 2017
- At Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis prayed for the victims of Hurricane Harvey as well as the victims of intense rains in South Asia
- Pope Francis heads to Colombia this week for his first visit to that country as pontiff
- Coming up this weekend on September 9th, the second Day of Prayer for Peace in Our Communities will be observed in dioceses across the country
- Pope meets with new Vatican Ambassador to Mexico
- Excerpts from new book-length interview with the pope appearing online and Catholic New Service has obtained an advance copy of the book