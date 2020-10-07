Bishops | Chaplains

Kevin Nelson hosts Encounter, The CatholicTV Network's monthly magazine-style show produced in light of Pope Francis' call to encounter others in the gospel.
In this episode, Nelson encounters Kari Beckman and they talk about Regina Coeli Academy, where she is the director of this school of classical hybrid education in the Catholic tradition. He also interviews Bishop Frank Dewane from the USCBB’s Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development. Obscure Saint of the Month is St. Hilary. Encounter Question of the Month and survey information about issues and trends that are important to Catholics and Christians alike, with reports from both Catholic News Service and Rome Reports.