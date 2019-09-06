Episodes

Kevin Nelson Encounter CatholicTV
09/2/2019
Guest House | Everyday Heroes

Host Kevin Nelson

  • Interview with Jeff Henrich from Guest House
  • Interview with documentary filmmaker and television producer David Naglieri 
  • Obscure Saint of the Month: Saint Januarius (feast day Sept. 19)
  • Question of the month: What does divine mercy mean to you?
Kevin Nelson Encounter Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow
08/5/2019
Mary's Meals | Providing Food & Education

In this episode of CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter, hosted by Kevin Nelson:

  • Guests: Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and chief executive of Mary's Meals; Bishop David Zubik
  • Question: What are the biggest challenges facing Catholic youths?
  • Obscure Saint: Saint Peter Julian Eymard
  • Survey Says: Western Europe has become one of the world's most secular regions
Saint Peter Julian Eymard
08/2/2019
Saint Peter Julian Eymard

The Obscure Saint of the Month from Encounter: Saint Peter Julian Eymard

07/9/2019
Saint Augustine Zhao Rong | Companions

Obscure Saint of the Month July 2019 - Saint Augustine Zhao Rong and companions - feast day July 9.

Kevin Nelson Strong Catholic Women
07/1/2019
Strong Catholic Women

In this episode of CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter, hosted by Kevin Nelson:

Guest: Kristin Jarvis Adams

Question: What is your favorite prayer?

Obscure Saint: Saint Augustine Zhao Rong and companions

 

Saint Albert Chmielowski From CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter
06/17/2019
Saint Albert Chmielowski

From CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter, the obscure saint of the month for June: Saint Albert Chmielowski.

06/3/2019
Saint John Paul II | Leadership Roundtable

Kevin Nelson hosts this original CatholicTV series.

  • A look back at Saint John Paul II’s life as preparations are being made for what would have been his 100th birthday next year
  • Interview with Kim Smolik, CEO of Leadership Roundtable, an organization that works with Catholic dioceses, religious orders and other organizations to develop best practices in management and leadership, including greater input from the laity
  •  Other segments include Survey Says, Question of the Month, and Obscure Saint. 
Kevin Nelson hosts Encounter's 5th anniversary show.
05/9/2019
Five Years

Kevin Nelson hosts Encounter's 5th anniversary show. 

  • Highlights from the past 5 years of guests, saints, surveys and questions 
  • Guest: author Father Damian Ference talking about his latest book and Tolle Lege Summer institute
  • Saint of the Month: Isidore the Farmer
  • Survey Says
  • Question of the Month
Pope Pius V
04/30/2019
Reformer Saint | Pius V

Pope Pius V was elected to lead the body of Christ and zealously worked to implement the renewal of the Church mandated by the Council of Trent. As a Dominican friar devoted to a life of prayer, fasting and poverty, he called the princes of the church back to a simpler and holier way of life — a message that was not well received by bishops and priests who had become accustomed to the wealth, power and freedom they enjoyed while collaborating and reveling with the royalty of the day.

Pius was tireless in pursuing the broad reforms called for by the Church fathers. To address the lack of knowledge of faith among Christians, he created a new catechism and established the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) for forming the young in the faith. He founded new seminaries for providing proper training for priests. To elevate the prayer life of the Church, he released a new missal and a new breviary. The 1570 edition of the Roman Missal he promulgated was used for 400 years until St. Paul VI revised it after Vatican II.

Kevin Nelson hosts the monthly CatholicTV magazine series Encounter.
04/1/2019
Beauty Breakthrough

Kevin Nelson hosts the monthly CatholicTV magazine series Encounter.

  • Interview with John Smith whose miraculous recovery from death was made into a movie called Breakthrough
  • Interview with former CatholicTV host, artist, teacher and author, David Clayton about The Way of Beauty
  • Reformer Saint of the Month: Pius V
  • Together We Rebuild question of the month: How do we rebuild the Church?
Refromer Saint Colette of Corbie
03/6/2019
Reformer Saint | Colette of Corbie

Saint Colette of Corbie was Franciscan tertiary and was well known for her holiness and spiritual wisdom. Her reform took place during the Western Schism when the Church was utterly divided. She responded to the need for a return to the heart of the Gospel, and her reform has had lasting effects on the Church.

Kevin Nelson hosts Encounter, original CatholicTV magazine series
03/4/2019
Catholic Priests | More than Mass

Kevin Nelson hosts Encounter, the original CatholicTV magazine series, March 2019 episode.

  • Franciscan Father John Luke Gregory
  • Army chaplain Father “George” Rzasowski
  • Together We Rebuild question of the month: what is your hope for the future of the church?
  • Reformer Saint: Colette of Corbi
  • Survey Says: The Pew Research Center looks at American meditation practices

