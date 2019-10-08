Episodes

In this episode of CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter, hosted by Kevin Nelson:
10/7/2019
Hallow | Fighting Human Trafficking

  • Interview with the co-founder of the "Hallow App" Erich Kerekes
  • Learn about a Catholic organization of consecrated life that is fighting against the trafficking of people all around the world
  • Obscure saint from Spain,
  • Survey says
  • Question of the month: how will the Church survive in an ever-increasingly secular world?
09/2/2019
Guest House | Everyday Heroes

Host Kevin Nelson

  • Interview with Jeff Henrich from Guest House
  • Interview with documentary filmmaker and television producer David Naglieri 
  • Obscure Saint of the Month: Saint Januarius (feast day Sept. 19)
  • Question of the month: What does divine mercy mean to you?
08/5/2019
Mary's Meals | Providing Food & Education

  • Guests: Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and chief executive of Mary's Meals; Bishop David Zubik
  • Question: What are the biggest challenges facing Catholic youths?
  • Obscure Saint: Saint Peter Julian Eymard
  • Survey Says: Western Europe has become one of the world's most secular regions
08/2/2019
The Obscure Saint of the Month from Encounter: Saint Peter Julian Eymard

07/9/2019
Saint Augustine Zhao Rong | Companions

Obscure Saint of the Month July 2019 - Saint Augustine Zhao Rong and companions - feast day July 9.

07/1/2019
Strong Catholic Women

In this episode of CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter, hosted by Kevin Nelson:

Guest: Kristin Jarvis Adams

Question: What is your favorite prayer?

Obscure Saint: Saint Augustine Zhao Rong and companions

 

06/17/2019
Saint Albert Chmielowski

From CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter, the obscure saint of the month for June: Saint Albert Chmielowski.

06/3/2019
Saint John Paul II | Leadership Roundtable

Kevin Nelson hosts this original CatholicTV series.

  • A look back at Saint John Paul II’s life as preparations are being made for what would have been his 100th birthday next year
  • Interview with Kim Smolik, CEO of Leadership Roundtable, an organization that works with Catholic dioceses, religious orders and other organizations to develop best practices in management and leadership, including greater input from the laity
  •  Other segments include Survey Says, Question of the Month, and Obscure Saint. 
05/9/2019
Five Years

Kevin Nelson hosts Encounter's 5th anniversary show. 

  • Highlights from the past 5 years of guests, saints, surveys and questions 
  • Guest: author Father Damian Ference talking about his latest book and Tolle Lege Summer institute
  • Saint of the Month: Isidore the Farmer
  • Survey Says
  • Question of the Month
04/30/2019
Reformer Saint | Pius V

Pope Pius V was elected to lead the body of Christ and zealously worked to implement the renewal of the Church mandated by the Council of Trent. As a Dominican friar devoted to a life of prayer, fasting and poverty, he called the princes of the church back to a simpler and holier way of life — a message that was not well received by bishops and priests who had become accustomed to the wealth, power and freedom they enjoyed while collaborating and reveling with the royalty of the day.

Pius was tireless in pursuing the broad reforms called for by the Church fathers. To address the lack of knowledge of faith among Christians, he created a new catechism and established the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) for forming the young in the faith. He founded new seminaries for providing proper training for priests. To elevate the prayer life of the Church, he released a new missal and a new breviary. The 1570 edition of the Roman Missal he promulgated was used for 400 years until St. Paul VI revised it after Vatican II.

04/1/2019
Beauty Breakthrough

Kevin Nelson hosts the monthly CatholicTV magazine series Encounter.

  • Interview with John Smith whose miraculous recovery from death was made into a movie called Breakthrough
  • Interview with former CatholicTV host, artist, teacher and author, David Clayton about The Way of Beauty
  • Reformer Saint of the Month: Pius V
  • Together We Rebuild question of the month: How do we rebuild the Church?
03/6/2019
Reformer Saint | Colette of Corbie

Saint Colette of Corbie was Franciscan tertiary and was well known for her holiness and spiritual wisdom. Her reform took place during the Western Schism when the Church was utterly divided. She responded to the need for a return to the heart of the Gospel, and her reform has had lasting effects on the Church.

