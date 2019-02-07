Reformer Saint | Peter Damian

Saint Peter Damian emerged as a voice of truth and reform at a time when the Church was struggling with corruption and immorality. Called “the soul of the Gregorian reform” by Pope emeritus Benedict XVI, his prolific writing and zealous call to popes, bishops and prelates to lead lives of purity, poverty and prayer were significant elements of Church reform in the 11th century. The CatholicTV Togther We Rebuild
Join host Kevin Nelson for the CatholicTV original series produced monthly in the spirit of Pope Francis’ call to go out and encounter others in the light of the Gospel.
- February 2019, Nelson encounters Steven K. Ray, author of The Papacy.
- The “Reformer Saint of the Month” is Peter Damian (feast Feb. 21).
- Viewers answer the “Together We Rebuild” question: How do you evangelize?
Saint Francis de Sales, baptized Francis Bonaventura, was a bishop of Geneva and is a Doctor of the Church. He is honored as one of most successful evangelizers in response to the Protestant Reformation, attributed to his sincere love for God and his gentle approach to counseling people and healing religious differences. Learn more about him in this segment of Encounter with Kevin Nelson.
Kevin Nelson hosts Encounter, The CatholicTV Network's monthly magazine-style show produced in light of Pope Francis' call to encounter others in the gospel.
In this episode, encounter a very special program on the miraculous image of Our Lady of Guadalupe; Nelson interviews Maggie Gallagher, Executive Director of the Benedict XVI Institute for Sacred Music and Divine Worship.
- Reformer Saint of the Month: Francis de Sales
- Answers to the street team's Together We Rebuild question of the month: What would you say to someone considering leaving the church?
Saint John of the Cross, born Juan de Yepes Álvarez, (June 24, 1542–Dec. 14, 1591) holds the title of doctor of the Church. He was a Carmelite friar and priest, a mystic and a major figure of the Counter-Reformation. His writings and poetry, including Ascent to Mount Carmel, Dark Night of the Soul and A Spiritual Canticle, are considered to be the summit of mystical Spanish literature.
Saint Nicholas, Saint Nick, Santa Claus, whatever you call him, here's his story.
Watch Encounter with Kevin Nelson every month to meet a new saint of the Catholic Church.
Encounter, The CatholicTV Network’s original series hosted by Kevin Nelson premieres the first Monday of the month. In December 2018, Nelson encounters dynamic Catholic Matthew Kelly. They discuss the books The Biggest Lie in the History of Christianity and Why I Love Being Catholic. The “Reformer Saint of the Month” is St. John of the Cross. Viewers answer the “Together We Rebuild” question: Why are you still Catholic?
CatholicTV's November 2018 Reformer Saint of the month: Saint Charles Borromeo.
Watch Encounter with Kevin Nelson every month to meet a new Reforming Saint of the Church.
Kevin Nelson hosts this CatholicTV original series produced monthly in the spirit of Pope Francis’ call to go out and encounter others in the light of the Gospel.
In November, Nelson encounters #MediaNun Sister Nancy Usselmann from the Daughters of St. Paul, women religious who live and communicate Christ within the media culture. The “Reformer Saint of the Month” is St. Charles Borromeo (feast day Nov. 4).
Kevin Nelson hosts Encounter
- Guests: Gretchen Crowe, editor-in-chief of Our Sunday Visitor Newsweekly and Philip Andrews, director of violence prevention initiatives in the Archdiocese of Chicago
- Question: What is the influence of grandparents?
- Obscure Saint: Saint John Leonardi
- Survey Says: Stats about Catholics in America
Kevin Nelson hosts another edition of Encounter, the original CatholicTV magazine series.
- Guests: Father Tomaz Mavric, Superior General of the Vincentians and Jim Wahlberg, Executive Director of the Mark Wahlberg Youth Foundation
- Question: What is your favorite prayer, and why?
- Obscure Saint: Blessed Claudio Granzotto
- Survey Says: People around the world see ISIS and climate change as the biggest threats to national security
In this episode of CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter, hosted by Kevin Nelson:
- Guests: Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and chief executive of Mary's Meals; Bishop David Zubik
- Question: What are the biggest challenges facing Catholic youths?
- Obscure Saint: Saint Peter Julian Eymard
- Survey Says: Western Europe has become one of the world's most secular regions
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Kevin Nelson and Bonnie Rodgers host from the CatholicTV living room.