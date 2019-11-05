Vatican Observatory | South Africa

Episodes
In this episode of CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter, hosted by Kevin Nelson:
- Interview with the co-founder of the "Hallow App" Erich Kerekes
- Learn about a Catholic organization of consecrated life that is fighting against the trafficking of people all around the world
- Obscure saint from Spain,
- Survey says
- Question of the month: how will the Church survive in an ever-increasingly secular world?
- Interview with Jeff Henrich from Guest House
- Interview with documentary filmmaker and television producer David Naglieri
- Obscure Saint of the Month: Saint Januarius (feast day Sept. 19)
- Question of the month: What does divine mercy mean to you?
- Guests: Magnus MacFarlane-Barrow, founder and chief executive of Mary's Meals; Bishop David Zubik
- Question: What are the biggest challenges facing Catholic youths?
- Obscure Saint: Saint Peter Julian Eymard
- Survey Says: Western Europe has become one of the world's most secular regions
The Obscure Saint of the Month from Encounter: Saint Peter Julian Eymard
Obscure Saint of the Month July 2019 - Saint Augustine Zhao Rong and companions - feast day July 9.
In this episode of CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter, hosted by Kevin Nelson:
Guest: Kristin Jarvis Adams
Question: What is your favorite prayer?
Obscure Saint: Saint Augustine Zhao Rong and companions
From CatholicTV's orginal series Encounter, the obscure saint of the month for June: Saint Albert Chmielowski.
Kevin Nelson hosts this original CatholicTV series.
- A look back at Saint John Paul II’s life as preparations are being made for what would have been his 100th birthday next year
- Interview with Kim Smolik, CEO of Leadership Roundtable, an organization that works with Catholic dioceses, religious orders and other organizations to develop best practices in management and leadership, including greater input from the laity
- Other segments include Survey Says, Question of the Month, and Obscure Saint.
Kevin Nelson hosts Encounter's 5th anniversary show.
- Highlights from the past 5 years of guests, saints, surveys and questions
- Guest: author Father Damian Ference talking about his latest book and Tolle Lege Summer institute
- Saint of the Month: Isidore the Farmer
- Survey Says
- Question of the Month
Pope Pius V was elected to lead the body of Christ and zealously worked to implement the renewal of the Church mandated by the Council of Trent. As a Dominican friar devoted to a life of prayer, fasting and poverty, he called the princes of the church back to a simpler and holier way of life — a message that was not well received by bishops and priests who had become accustomed to the wealth, power and freedom they enjoyed while collaborating and reveling with the royalty of the day.
Pius was tireless in pursuing the broad reforms called for by the Church fathers. To address the lack of knowledge of faith among Christians, he created a new catechism and established the Confraternity of Christian Doctrine (CCD) for forming the young in the faith. He founded new seminaries for providing proper training for priests. To elevate the prayer life of the Church, he released a new missal and a new breviary. The 1570 edition of the Roman Missal he promulgated was used for 400 years until St. Paul VI revised it after Vatican II.
Kevin Nelson hosts the monthly CatholicTV magazine series Encounter.
- Interview with John Smith whose miraculous recovery from death was made into a movie called Breakthrough
- Interview with former CatholicTV host, artist, teacher and author, David Clayton about The Way of Beauty
- Reformer Saint of the Month: Pius V
- Together We Rebuild question of the month: How do we rebuild the Church?
Host Kevin Nelson encounters Bishop Phalana to discuss his Diocese of Klerksdorp, South Africa and about Ugandan martyrs. He has an exclusive interview with Brother Guy Consolmagno, director of Vatican Observatory. Street team question of the month (in honor of our guest from the observatory): Could there be life elsewhere in the universe? The "Obscure Saint of the Month" is considered one of the greatest female spiritual writers in Church history.
