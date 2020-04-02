Episodes

Visit www.CatholicTV.com/HolyWeek for the most up-to-date Holy Week schedule.
04/3/2020
Holy Week on CatholicTV

Each year at this time, it is an honor for The CatholicTV Network to bring the solemn liturgies of Holy Week and Easter to the parish of the airwaves. With the Coronavirus emergency, CatholicTV will still produce events from Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. We will air broadcasts from Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame; San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio; Rome and Vatican City; as well as our own chapel. Tune in to CatholicTV for the Mass of Palm Sunday, the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion, the Great Vigil and the Mass of Easter Sunday with Pope Francis, Cardinal Seán O'Malley and Bishop Robert Reed. All CatholicTV Masses can be viewed on demand at www.CatholicTV.org/Mass.

Visit www.CatholicTV.com/HolyWeek for the most up-to-date Holy Week schedule.

Lenten service with Ursuline Academy
03/17/2018
A Lenten Service of Prayer and Song

Lenten service with Ursuline Academy choir featuring readings and prayer with choral pieces and communal hymns to reflect upon.

03/5/2011
Mindful Meditations for Lent | YouTube Playlist

Father Warren Savage from the Diocese of Springfield, MA hosted a Blink series for The CatholicTV Network called 'Mindful Meditations for Lent' featuring meditations for each week of the season and major milestones through Holy Week and Easter. 11 episodes are available via this playlist from CatholicTV's YouTube page.

About

Each year at this time, it is an honor for The CatholicTV Network to bring the solemn liturgies of Holy Week and Easter to the parish of the airwaves. With the Coronavirus emergency, CatholicTV will still produce events from Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. We will air broadcasts from Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame; San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio; Rome and Vatican City; as well as our own chapel. Tune in to CatholicTV for the Mass of Palm Sunday, the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion, the Great Vigil and the Mass of Easter Sunday with Pope Francis, Cardinal Seán O'Malley and Bishop Robert Reed. All CatholicTV Masses can be viewed on demand at www.CatholicTV.org/Mass.

Visit www.CatholicTV.com/HolyWeek for the most up-to-date Holy Week schedule.

Recommended

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Richard Fitzgerald of Saint Columbkille in Brighton
Friday Mass | 5th Week | Lent

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Richard Fitzgerald of Saint Columbkille in Brighton
CatholicTV Mass
04/3/2020
Friday on This is the Day

Live from the CatholicTV living room, Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson talk about the faith, pray for your intentions, and chat about what’s going on in today’s Catholic world.

  • Interviews
  • Blink
  • Catholic News
This Is The Day
04/3/2020
Bishop Robert Reed prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers
Friday Morning Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
04/3/2020