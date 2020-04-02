Holy Week on CatholicTV

Each year at this time, it is an honor for The CatholicTV Network to bring the solemn liturgies of Holy Week and Easter to the parish of the airwaves. With the Coronavirus emergency, CatholicTV will still produce events from Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston. We will air broadcasts from Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame; San Fernando Cathedral in San Antonio; Rome and Vatican City; as well as our own chapel. Tune in to CatholicTV for the Mass of Palm Sunday, the evening Mass of the Lord’s Supper, the Liturgy of the Lord’s Passion, the Great Vigil and the Mass of Easter Sunday with Pope Francis, Cardinal Seán O'Malley and Bishop Robert Reed. All CatholicTV Masses can be viewed on demand at www.CatholicTV.org/Mass.

Visit www.CatholicTV.com/HolyWeek for the most up-to-date Holy Week schedule.