pope francis laetare sunday mass
03/31/2019
Pope in Morocco | Laetare Sunday

Pope Francis presides at Laetare Sunday Mass From the Cathedral of Rabat, Morocco.

Pope Francis meets with religious in Morocco
03/31/2019
Pope in Morocco | Meeting with Religious

Pope Francis meets with priests, religious, and the Ecumenical Council of Churchesand prays the Angelus in the Cathedral of Rabat, Morocco.

Pope Francis' Meeting with Migrants at the Diocesan Caritas Centre in Rabat, Morocco,
03/30/2019
Pope in Morocco | Migrants Meeting

Pope Francis' Meeting with Migrants at the Diocesan Caritas Centre in Rabat, Morocco, 

Pope Francis arrives for a two-day visit to Morocco.
03/30/2019
Pope Francis | Arrival in Morocco

Pope Francis arrives for a two-day visit to Morocco.

Pope Francis in Morocco
03/30/2019
Pope in Morocco | Welcome Ceremony

Welcome Ceremony and Meeting of Pope Francis with the people of Morocco, authorities, representatives of civil society, and diplomatic corps. 

Pope Francis visits Mohammed VI Institute, the Islamic equivalent of Catholic seminary.
03/30/2019
Pope in Morocco | Mohammed VI Institute

Pope Francis visits Mohammed VI Institute, the Islamic equivalent of Catholic seminary.

Pope Francis apostolic visit
03/30/2019
Apostolic Visit to Morocco

This weekend, Pope Francis will be in Morocco. He will meet with dignitaries, visit the Islamic equivalent of a seminary, hold an audience with clergy, religious and celebrate Laetare Sunday Mass. You can watch all the major moments on demand here at CatholicTV’s Papal Programming page. The Mass will air at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.

Pope Francis presides over this Celebration of the Sacrament of Penance in Saint Peter’s Basilica.
03/29/2019
Celebration of Penance

Pope Francis presides over this Celebration of the Sacrament of Penance in Saint Peter’s Basilica.

Pope Francis weekly general audience
03/27/2019
Pope Francis | Weekly Audience | March 27

Pope Francis weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, March 27, 2019.

 

Pope Francis celebrates Mass Shrine of the Holy House in Loreto, Italy
03/25/2019
Shrine of Loreto | Mass | Angelus

During his visit to the Shrine of the Holy House in Loreto, Italy, Pope Francis celebrates Mass with recitation of the Angelus prayer from the Square in front of the Shrine on March 25, 2019, The Annunciation of the Lord.

From Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, recitation of the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis
03/24/2019
Pope Francis | Angelus | March 24

From Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, recitation of the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis

 

Pope Francis weekly general audience
03/20/2019
Pope Francis | Weekly Audience | March 20

Pope Francis weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, March 20, 2019.

Father Eric Cadin Assistant Vocations Director for the Archdiocese of Boston
Monday Mass | 4th Week | Lent

Catholic online daily Mass celebrated in The CatholicTV Network's Chapel of the Holy Cross.

Presider: Father Eric Cadin, Assistant Director of Vocations, Archdiocese of Boston
CatholicTV Mass
04/1/2019
Father Ed Riley Saint Benedict School in Natick
Sunday Mass | 4th Week | Lent

Catholic online daily Mass celebrated in The CatholicTV Network's Chapel of the Holy Cross.

Presider: Father Ed Riley of Saint John's Seminary

Students from Saint Benedict School in Natick, MA make up the congregation and assist in the liturgy.
CatholicTV Mass
03/31/2019
Papal Programming
03/31/2019