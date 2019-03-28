Apostolic Visit to Morocco

Pope Francis presides at Laetare Sunday Mass From the Cathedral of Rabat, Morocco.
Pope Francis meets with priests, religious, and the Ecumenical Council of Churchesand prays the Angelus in the Cathedral of Rabat, Morocco.
Pope Francis' Meeting with Migrants at the Diocesan Caritas Centre in Rabat, Morocco,
Pope Francis arrives for a two-day visit to Morocco.
Welcome Ceremony and Meeting of Pope Francis with the people of Morocco, authorities, representatives of civil society, and diplomatic corps.
Pope Francis visits Mohammed VI Institute, the Islamic equivalent of Catholic seminary.
This weekend, Pope Francis will be in Morocco. He will meet with dignitaries, visit the Islamic equivalent of a seminary, hold an audience with clergy, religious and celebrate Laetare Sunday Mass. You can watch all the major moments on demand here at CatholicTV’s Papal Programming page. The Mass will air at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Sunday, March 31.
Pope Francis presides over this Celebration of the Sacrament of Penance in Saint Peter’s Basilica.
Pope Francis weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, March 27, 2019.
During his visit to the Shrine of the Holy House in Loreto, Italy, Pope Francis celebrates Mass with recitation of the Angelus prayer from the Square in front of the Shrine on March 25, 2019, The Annunciation of the Lord.
From Saint Peter’s Square at the Vatican, recitation of the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis
Pope Francis weekly general audience in Saint Peter's Square, March 20, 2019.
