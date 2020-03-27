Episodes

Pope Francis Mass Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican
03/27/2020
Moment of Prayer | Urbi et Orbi

From the Sagrato of Saint Peter's Basilica, Moment of Prayer and the Urbi et Orbi Blessing, presided over by Pope Francis.

03/25/2020
Our Father | Angelus

Pope Francis leads Christians around the world in Our Father prayer amid Coronavirus pandemic from the Library of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.

03/25/2020
Pope Francis | Weekly Audience | March 25

Pope Francis weekly general audience from Vatican City on CatholicTV, on demand; OTT (over-the-top); America's Catholic Television Network.

 

Due to Coronavirsus concerns, Pope Francis prays the Angelus via video from his residence. After the message, he went to a window overlooking Saint Peter's Square and gave his blessing.
03/22/2020
Pope Francis | Angelus | March 22

Due to Coronavirsus concerns, Pope Francis prays the Angelus via video from his residence. After the message, he went to a window overlooking Saint Peter's Square and gave his blessing.

03/19/2020
The Rosary | Luminous Mysteries

Pope Francis called on Catholics to pray the Luminous Mysteries of The Rosary. Italian bishops asked that the faithful place either a white cloth or a candle in their windows and asking Saint Joseph, the protector of the Holy Family, to intercede for families and the end of the Coronavirus outbreak.

03/18/2020
Pope Francis | Weekly Audience | March 18

Pope Francis weekly general audience from Vatican City on CatholicTV, on demand; OTT (over-the-top); America's Catholic Television Network.

03/15/2020
Pope Francis | Angelus | March 15

Due to Coronavirus concerns, Pope Francis prays the Angelus via video from his residence.

03/11/2020
Pope Francis | Weekly Audience | March 11

Pope Francis weekly general audience from Vatican City on CatholicTV, on demand; OTT (over-the-top); America's Catholic Television Network.

Pope Francis prays the Angelus
03/8/2020
Pope Francis | Angelus | March 8

Due to Coronavirsus concerns, Pope Francis prays the Angelus via video from his residence, while people gather in Saint Peter's Square. At the end of the video, he goes to the window and greets the faithful personally.

03/1/2020
Pope Francis | Angelus | March 1

From St. Peter’s Square, recitation of the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis.

02/26/2020
Ash Wednesday Mass

From the Church of Saint Anselm and the Basilica of Santa Sabina, the Penitential Procession, Holy Mass, blessing and imposition of the ashes, presided over by Pope Francis on Ash Wednesday 2020.

 

Pope Francis | Weekly Audience | February 26
02/26/2020
Pope Francis | Weekly Audience | February 26

Pope Francis weekly general audience from Vatican City on CatholicTV, on demand; OTT (over-the-top); America's Catholic Television Network.

From the Sagrato of Saint Peter's Basilica, Moment of Prayer and the Urbi et Orbi Blessing, presided over by Pope Francis.

Bishop Robert Reed in the recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours
Sunday Morning Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed in the recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
03/29/2020
5º Domingo de Cuaresma

Padre Antonio Dos Santos, CSS, celebra la misa del 29 de marzo de 2020 con diacono Franklin Mejia. Armando Martinez lector.
La Santa Misa
03/29/2020
Msgr. Liam Bergin Catholic Sunday Mass celebrated in The CatholicTV Network's Chapel of the Holy Cross for the Fifth Sunday of Lent.
Sunday Mass | 5th Week | Lent

Catholic Sunday Mass celebrated in The CatholicTV Network's Chapel of the Holy Cross for the Fifth Sunday of Lent.

Presider: Msgr. Liam Bergin
CatholicTV Mass
03/29/2020