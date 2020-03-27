Moment of Prayer | Urbi et Orbi

From the Sagrato of Saint Peter's Basilica, Moment of Prayer and the Urbi et Orbi Blessing, presided over by Pope Francis.
Pope Francis leads Christians around the world in Our Father prayer amid Coronavirus pandemic from the Library of the Apostolic Palace in the Vatican.
Due to Coronavirsus concerns, Pope Francis prays the Angelus via video from his residence. After the message, he went to a window overlooking Saint Peter's Square and gave his blessing.
Pope Francis called on Catholics to pray the Luminous Mysteries of The Rosary. Italian bishops asked that the faithful place either a white cloth or a candle in their windows and asking Saint Joseph, the protector of the Holy Family, to intercede for families and the end of the Coronavirus outbreak.
Due to Coronavirus concerns, Pope Francis prays the Angelus via video from his residence.
Due to Coronavirsus concerns, Pope Francis prays the Angelus via video from his residence, while people gather in Saint Peter's Square. At the end of the video, he goes to the window and greets the faithful personally.
From St. Peter’s Square, recitation of the Angelus prayer led by Pope Francis.
From the Church of Saint Anselm and the Basilica of Santa Sabina, the Penitential Procession, Holy Mass, blessing and imposition of the ashes, presided over by Pope Francis on Ash Wednesday 2020.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed in the recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Padre Antonio Dos Santos, CSS, celebra la misa del 29 de marzo de 2020 con diacono Franklin Mejia. Armando Martinez lector.
Catholic Sunday Mass celebrated in The CatholicTV Network's Chapel of the Holy Cross for the Fifth Sunday of Lent.
Presider: Msgr. Liam Bergin