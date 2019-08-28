Coming Your Way | Telethon 19

The hosts of Going My Way, Fathers Chris Hickey and Paul Rouse, along with (frequent guest) Bishop Robert Reed, invite you to watch Telethon 2019 from The CatholicTV Network. Thanks in advance if you donate to support the masses or our other religious, educational and family-valued programming.
Ursuline Academy Choral Group performs at the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon conducted by Susan Glancy.
Selections include:
- Les Berceaux by Gabriel Faure
- I Believe by Mark Miller
- Praise His Holy Name by Keith Hampton
Diana Doyle performs with Todd Gordon on piano.
Anne DiSanto performs at the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.
1. The Cross, Our Only Hope
2. Jesus Wept
3. Good, Good Man
4. Golden Gate
Mychael David Project performs at the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.
-Hang on Tight
-Put Your Badge Back on
-Little by Little
-Some Gave all
Father Mike Joly performs at the 2018 Telethon.
- Not By Appearance
- Never More Me
- Ya No Eres Pan Y Vino
- Reconcile
- Hallejuah
Dan Kane Singers perform at the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.
Selections include Amazing Grace, May the Good Lord Keep You, and I Believe.
Michael Mette and members of his family band MJM7 perform at the 2018 Telethon.
-Blessed Jesus
-Without You
-Bring Forth the Light
-Me Tienes Presents (You Could Never Forget Me)
Father Chris Hickey and Father Paul Rouse perform for the 2018 Telethon.
- Rock-a-Bye Your Baby With a Dixie Melody written by Jean Schwartz, with lyrics by Sam M. Lewis and Joe Young
-Birth of the Blues, B.G. Desylva / Lew Brown / Ray Henderson
-Anytime written by Herbert "Happy" Lawson
-Because of You by Arthur Hammerstein and Dudley Wilkinson
with Bishop Robert Reed:
- Let the Rest of the World Go By, by Ernest R. Ball
-Now is the Hour, Clement Scott (music), and Maewa Kaihau and Dorothy Stewart (arrangement and lyrics).
-I’ll Be Seeing You, by Sammy Fain and lyrics by Irving Kahal.
Emily and Kevin Nelson perform for the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.
- “Something Beautiful” Need to Breathe
- “Running to Stand Still” U2
- “Come by the Hills” Buachaill o'n Éirne Mé - lyrics by W. Gordon Smith
Stephanie Scogna performs at the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.
1. "The Call" Ralph Vaughan Williams
2. "Ave Maria" J.S. Bach and Charles Gounod
3. "How Can I Keep from Singing" Traditional; Music adapted from Ira Sankey and Eva Cassidy
Mater Dei Choir from Santa Ana, CA, performs at the studios of The CatholicTV Network.
-Regina Caeli
-Hymn to the Waters
-I am Not Yours/Not lost
-Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around
-Mata del anima sola by Antonio Estevez
The hosts of Going My Way, Fathers Chris Hickey and Paul Rouse, along with (frequent guest) Bishop Robert Reed, invite you to watch Telethon 2019 from The CatholicTV Network. Thanks in advance if you donate to support the masses or our other religious, educational and family-valued programming.
