09/13/2019
Coming Your Way | Telethon 19

The hosts of Going My Way, Fathers Chris Hickey and Paul Rouse, along with (frequent guest) Bishop Robert Reed, invite you to watch Telethon 2019 from The CatholicTV Network. Thanks in advance if you donate to support the masses or our other religious, educational and family-valued programming.

Ursuline Academy Choral Group performs at the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon conducted by Susan Glancy.
09/15/2018
Ursuline Academy Choral Group

Selections include:

  • Les Berceaux by Gabriel Faure
  • I Believe by Mark Miller
  • Praise His Holy Name by Keith Hampton

 

Diana Doyle performs with Todd Gordon on piano.
09/15/2018
Diana Doyle | Todd Gordon

Anne DiSanto performs at the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.
09/14/2018
Anne DiSanto

1. The Cross, Our Only Hope

2. Jesus Wept

3. Good, Good Man

4. Golden Gate

Mychael David Project performs at the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.
09/14/2018
Mychael David Project

-Hang on Tight

-Put Your Badge Back on

-Little by Little

-Some Gave all

Father Mike Joly performs at the 2018 Telethon.
09/14/2018
Father Mike Joly

  • Not By Appearance 
  • Never More Me
  • Ya No Eres Pan Y Vino
  • Reconcile
  • Hallejuah 
Dan Kane Singers perform at the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.
09/14/2018
Dan Kane Singers

Selections include Amazing Grace, May the Good Lord Keep You, and I Believe.

 

Michael Mette and members of his family band MJM7 perform at the 2018 Telethon.
09/14/2018
MJM7

-Blessed Jesus

-Without You

-Bring Forth the Light

-Me Tienes Presents (You Could Never Forget Me)

Father Chris Hickey Father Paul Rouse telethon 2018 Bishop Robert Reed
09/14/2018
Father Chris Hickey | Father Paul Rouse

Father Chris Hickey and Father Paul Rouse perform for the 2018 Telethon.

- Rock-a-Bye Your Baby With a Dixie Melody   written by Jean Schwartz, with lyrics by Sam M. Lewis and Joe Young

-Birth of the Blues,  B.G. Desylva / Lew Brown / Ray Henderson

-Anytime  written by Herbert "Happy" Lawson

-Because of You by Arthur Hammerstein and Dudley Wilkinson 

 with Bishop Robert Reed:

- Let the Rest of the World Go By, by Ernest R. Ball 

-Now is the Hour, Clement Scott (music), and Maewa Kaihau and Dorothy Stewart (arrangement and lyrics).

-I’ll Be Seeing You, by Sammy Fain and lyrics by Irving Kahal.

Emily and Kevin Nelson perform for the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.
09/14/2018
The Nelsons

  • “Something Beautiful” Need to Breathe
  • “Running to Stand Still” U2
  • “Come by the Hills” Buachaill o'n Éirne Mé - lyrics by W. Gordon Smith

 

Stephanie Scogna performs at the 2018 CatholicTV Telethon.
09/14/2018
Stephanie Scogna

1. "The Call" Ralph Vaughan Williams

2. "Ave Maria" J.S. Bach and Charles Gounod

3. "How Can I Keep from Singing" Traditional; Music adapted from Ira Sankey and Eva Cassidy

 

Mater Dei Choir from Santa Ana, CA, performs at the studios of The CatholicTV Network.
09/14/2018
Mater Dei Chorale

-Regina Caeli  

-Hymn to the Waters  

-I am Not Yours/Not lost  

-Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around  

-Mata del anima sola by Antonio Estevez

