Episodes

09/3/2020
Telethon 2020 | Please Donate

Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson invite you to donate early and then sit back and enjoy the 2020 CatholicTV Telethon on Friday and Saturday, September 18 and 19.

Pauline Wells perfroms with Curragh's Fancy at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.
09/14/2019
Pauline Wells

Pauline Wells performs with Curragh's Fancy at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.

Anne DiSanto performs at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.
09/14/2019
Anne DiSanto

Anne DiSanto performs at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.

09/14/2019
Ursuline Academy Choral Group

Ursuline Academy Choral Group perform at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.

Spanish Choir from Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross
09/14/2019
Cathedral Spanish Choir

Spanish Choir from Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross perform at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.

Firefly
09/13/2019
Firefly

Firefly performs at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.

Emily, Mary and Kevin Nelson perform at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.
09/13/2019
The Nelsons

Emily, Mary and Kevin Nelson perform at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.

The Dan Kane Singers perform From a Distance, How Great Thou Art, and He Touched Me at CatholicTV's 2019 Telethon.
09/13/2019
Dan Kane Singers | Set 1

The Dan Kane Singers perform From a Distance, How Great Thou Art, and He Touched Me at CatholicTV's 2019 Telethon.

 

09/13/2019
Ryan Tremblay | Set 2

Ryan Tremblay performs My Life With You, My Three Sons, and I'm Coming Back To You at CatholicTV's 2019 Telethon.

 

The Dan Kane Singers perform What A Wonderful World and Wind Beneath My Wings at CatholicTV's 2019 Telethon.
09/13/2019
Dan Kane Singers | Set 2

The Dan Kane Singers perform What A Wonderful World and Wind Beneath My Wings at CatholicTV's 2019 Telethon.

 

Ryan Tremblay performs Until We Meet Again and Trust at CatholicTV's 2019 Telethon.
09/13/2019
Ryan Tremblay | Set 1

Ryan Tremblay performs Until We Meet Again and Trust at CatholicTV's 2019 Telethon.

 

The Treblemakers a capella group from Montrose School perform at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.
09/13/2019
Treblemakers

The Treblemakers a capella group from Montrose School perform at the 2019 CatholicTV Telethon.

Pages

About

Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson invite you to donate early and then sit back and enjoy the 2020 CatholicTV Telethon on Friday and Saturday, September 18 and 19.

Recommended

Friday on This is the Day

Jay Fadden and Bishop Robert Reed host from the CatholicTV living room sick's feet apaht (TM).

  • Skype interview with author Becky Eldredge about her book Embracing the Promises of God
  • National Days
  • Catholic Newsbreak with Kevin Nelson
This Is The Day
09/4/2020
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Eric Cadin in CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross for Friday, September 4, 2020.
Friday Mass | 22nd Week | Ordinary Time

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Eric Cadin in CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross for Friday, September 4, 2020.
CatholicTV Mass
09/4/2020
Bishop Robert Reed prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers
Friday Morning Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
09/4/2020