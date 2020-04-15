Divine Mercy Devotion | April 19

Finish the Octave of Easter spending time with our merciful Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. On April 19, Divine Mercy Sunday, join CatholicTV for a special devotion from Chapel of the Holy Cross beginning at noon ET.

Tune in for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, prayers, Scripture readings, and more; concluding with the chanting of the Divine Mercy Chaplet at the hour of our Lord's passion - 3 pm.

Gather with your loved ones for three hours of peace and watch live on CatholicTV, our website, apps and YouTube channel.

Bishop Robert Reed, president of The CatholicTV Network will preside. He said, "So many parishes have special time set aside each year on the Sunday after Easter for prayer and reflection on the gift of Divine Mercy. In these extraordinarily challenging days, we hope that these hours of devotion will help many to prayerfully explore the depths of God’s tremendous mercy.”