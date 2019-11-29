Giving Tuesday | December 3

This year, #GivingTuesday is December 3. Bishop Robert Reed asks for your support this year. Click "share" for ways you can give to CatholicTV.
Watch The CatholicTV Network this fall for new episodes of returning original series and brand new shows from the network and its programming partners.
- We've Got to Talk with Fatehr Dan O'Connell
- The Gist season 9
- Repent & Submit season 2
- Sonja Corbitt's first full CatholicTV series:
- The Faithful Traveler in Portugal
It all starts September 29!
Inspired by Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati’s mantra, “to the heights,” this podcast will introduce you to young Catholics (and those who minister to them) who have a fire for Christ and are reaching for the heights. In collaboration with The CatholicTV Network, Catholic changemaker and host Olivia Colombo shares her conversations with these inspiring people in hopes that their stories might inspire you to climb the mountains in your own lives for the glory of God.
Premiere pod drops!
Subscribe now to the Podcast feed via PodBean: bit.ly/2VYFpgx or Spotify: spoti.fi/2KhaZUJ
Pray with Bishop Robert Reed and The CatholicTV Network all day, every day.
Father Chuck Connolly passed away today. Bishop Robert Reed said, "He was a great friend to CatholicTV and a supporter of our work, always willing to help us and our viewers with the TV Mass, both regularly and in a pinch. Father Connolly will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace."
This is The CatholicTV Network's tribute to him from 2013 when he celebrated 50 years as a Jesuit.
We are America’s Catholic Television Network.
From Fresno to New England, in San Antonio and Detroit, our nation’s capitol and in so many dioceses, cities and on every device. We make the life of the local church across this great land visible and more deeply appreciated.
Our studios and our technical infrastructure is available to serve you. Our programming and content reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the Church in the United States, Canada, in Rome and beyond.
For children, young people and families…to the devout and to those seeking God, our 24 hour schedule is punctuated by prayer: the Holy Mass, the Rosary, other devotions, a live morning show, news and Scripture, music, a game show…with Pope Francis, the joy and good works of people everywhere.
We are free of charge for you and technically quite easy. A simple grassroots campaign in the parishes across your diocese could help convince cable TV providers that the CatholicTV Network is right for them, because we know it’s great for you. We can insert programming produced locally or bring excellent content from your diocese to our viewers across the nation.
We are the CatholicTV Network, and I’m Bishop Robert Reed. Please let me know if we can help. We’re at your service with no strings attached.
We are America’s Catholic Television Network and…it’s all for you.
In this video, Bishop Robert Reed offers this prayer from America's Catholic Television Network for the victims of the Sandy Hook Tragedy in Newtown, CT on the anniversary.
Recorded in 2015.
Saint Michael's Prayer.
Bishop Robert Reed prays the Angelus.
Jay Fadden hosts and narrates "A Life of Faith" a look back on the life of Monsignor Francis T. McFarland (1931-2001); best known as Father Frank, the priest on Boston Catholic Television (1970, director 1976-2001). Fadden interviews Monsignor James Tierney, Lavina Lawless and Monsignor Paul McInerny (3rd director BCTV) and they share their memories of Father Frank's faith-filled life that laid the foundation for CatholicTV.
Pray The Rosary with Father Frank at 3 am ET Monday, Wednesday and Friday on CatholicTV
Visit his "show" page for on-demand episodes of The Rosary with Father Frank
The CatholicTV Network is pleased to announce that it has been named Religious Television Station of the Year in the 53rd annual Gabriel Awards Competition.
Here is a video montage submitted to the judges.
Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson outtakes amd bloopers from CatholicTV.
Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson host from the CatholicTV living room and talk about the national days. Bonnie Rodgers interviews author Sylvia Dorham about her book Monks Daily Bread and Dawn Rusnik about scripture study.
Catholic Mass celebrated in CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross by Father Ron Barker from Saint Joseph in Wakefield, MA.