Healthcare Workers | First Responders | Prayer

Bishop Robert Reed prays for healthcare workers, first responders and all those on the front lines fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Episodes
Cardinal Seán O'Malley offers this prayer for the Re-consecration of Mary to the Americas during the fight against COVID-19 by American and Canadian bishops.
Finish the Octave of Easter spending time with our merciful Jesus in the Blessed Sacrament. On April 19, Divine Mercy Sunday, join CatholicTV for a special devotion from Chapel of the Holy Cross beginning at noon.
Tune in for Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament, prayers, Scripture readings, and more; concluding with the chanting of the Divine Mercy Chaplet at the hour of our Lord's passion - 3 pm.
Gather with your loved ones for three hours of peace and watch live on CatholicTV, our website, apps and YouTube channel.
Bishop Robert Reed, president of The CatholicTV Network will preside. He said, "So many parishes have special time set aside each year on the Sunday after Easter for prayer and reflection on the gift of Divine Mercy. In these extraordinarily challenging days, we hope that these hours of devotion will help many to prayerfully explore the depths of God’s tremendous mercy.”
Dedicated to victims, survivors, their families, the first-responders and second-responders of the Boston Marathon bombings.
- 4/15/13 | Krystle Marie Campbell - Lü Lingzi - Martin William Richard
- 4/18/13 | Sean Collier
- 4/10/14 | Dennis Simmonds
Featuring President Barack Obama at Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross and original performance of the song Boston Strong performed by Anne DiSanto live during CatholicTV's 2013 Telethon.
"This time next year on the third Monday in April the world will return to this great American city...bet on it."
Watch The CatholicTV Network this fall for new episodes of returning original series and brand new shows from the network and its programming partners.
- We've Got to Talk with Fatehr Dan O'Connell
- The Gist season 9
- Repent & Submit season 2
- Sonja Corbitt's first full CatholicTV series:
- The Faithful Traveler in Portugal
It all starts September 29!
Inspired by Blessed Pier Giorgio Frassati’s mantra, “to the heights,” this podcast will introduce you to young Catholics (and those who minister to them) who have a fire for Christ and are reaching for the heights. In collaboration with The CatholicTV Network, Catholic changemaker and host Olivia Colombo shares her conversations with these inspiring people in hopes that their stories might inspire you to climb the mountains in your own lives for the glory of God.
Pray with Bishop Robert Reed and The CatholicTV Network all day, every day.
Father Chuck Connolly passed away today. Bishop Robert Reed said, "He was a great friend to CatholicTV and a supporter of our work, always willing to help us and our viewers with the TV Mass, both regularly and in a pinch. Father Connolly will be sorely missed. May he rest in peace."
This is The CatholicTV Network's tribute to him from 2013 when he celebrated 50 years as a Jesuit.
In this video, Bishop Robert Reed offers this prayer from America's Catholic Television Network for the victims of the Sandy Hook Tragedy in Newtown, CT on the anniversary.
Recorded in 2015.
Saint Michael's Prayer.
