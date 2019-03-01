Webathon 2019

Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden invite you to support CatholicTV during our 2019 Webathon Novena.
We are America’s Catholic Television Network.
From Fresno to New England, in San Antonio and Detroit, our nation’s capitol and in so many dioceses, cities and on every device. We make the life of the local church across this great land visible and more deeply appreciated.
Our studios and our technical infrastructure is available to serve you. Our programming and content reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the Church in the United States, Canada, in Rome and beyond.
For children, young people and families…to the devout and to those seeking God, our 24 hour schedule is punctuated by prayer: the Holy Mass, the Rosary, other devotions, a live morning show, news and Scripture, music, a game show…with Pope Francis, the joy and good works of people everywhere.
We are free of charge for you and technically quite easy. A simple grassroots campaign in the parishes across your diocese could help convince cable TV providers that the CatholicTV Network is right for them, because we know it’s great for you. We can insert programming produced locally or bring excellent content from your diocese to our viewers across the nation.
We are the CatholicTV Network, and I’m Bishop Robert Reed. Please let me know if we can help. We’re at your service with no strings attached.
We are America’s Catholic Television Network and…it’s all for you.
In this video, Bishop Robert Reed offers this prayer from America's Catholic Television Network for the victims of the Sandy Hook Tragedy in Newtown, CT on the anniversary.
Recorded in 2015.
Saint Michael's Prayer.
Bishop Robert Reed prays the Angelus.
Jay Fadden hosts and narrates "A Life of Faith" a look back on the life of Monsignor Francis T. McFarland (1931-2001); best known as Father Frank, the priest on Boston Catholic Television (1970, director 1976-2001). Fadden interviews Monsignor James Tierney, Lavina Lawless and Monsignor Paul McInerny (3rd director BCTV) and they share their memories of Father Frank's faith-filled life that laid the foundation for CatholicTV.
Pray The Rosary with Father Frank at 3 am ET Monday, Wednesday and Friday on CatholicTV
Visit his "show" page for on-demand episodes of The Rosary with Father Frank
The CatholicTV Network is pleased to announce that it has been named Religious Television Station of the Year in the 53rd annual Gabriel Awards Competition.
Here is a video montage submitted to the judges.
Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson outtakes amd bloopers from CatholicTV.
Bishop Robert Reed wears a 5x New England Patriots ring. Just in time for the sixth championship parade.
- Dedicated to victims, survivors, their families, the first-responders and second-responders of the Boston Marathon bombings.
- President Barack Obama at Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross.
- Boston Strong performed by Anne DiSanto live during CatholicTV's 2013 Telethon.
Father Robert Reed reflects on Jesus' road to Calvary where he was crucified on the cross.
Charles Green and the crew prepare for WOW: The CatholicTV Challenge.
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed in the recitation of the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
El padre Carlos Suarez celebra La Santa Misa con Diacono Franklin Mejia.
Pope Francis prays the Sunday Angelus with the faithful gathered in Saint Peter's Square.