Webathon 2019

We are America’s Catholic Television Network.

From Fresno to New England, in San Antonio and Detroit, our nation’s capitol and in so many dioceses, cities and on every device. We make the life of the local church across this great land visible and more deeply appreciated.

Our studios and our technical infrastructure is available to serve you. Our programming and content reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the Church in the United States, Canada, in Rome and beyond.

For children, young people and families…to the devout and to those seeking God, our 24 hour schedule is punctuated by prayer: the Holy Mass, the Rosary, other devotions, a live morning show, news and Scripture, music, a game show…with Pope Francis, the joy and good works of people everywhere.

We are free of charge for you and technically quite easy. A simple grassroots campaign in the parishes across your diocese could help convince cable TV providers that the CatholicTV Network is right for them, because we know it’s great for you. We can insert programming produced locally or bring excellent content from your diocese to our viewers across the nation.

We are the CatholicTV Network, and I’m Bishop Robert Reed. Please let me know if we can help. We’re at your service with no strings attached.

We are America’s Catholic Television Network and…it’s all for you.