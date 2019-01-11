Episodes

what is cathoictv network
01/11/2019
What is The CatholicTV Network?

We are America’s Catholic Television Network. 

From Fresno to New England, in San Antonio and Detroit, our nation’s capitol and in so many dioceses, cities and on every device. We make the life of the local church across this great land visible and more deeply appreciated.

Our studios and our technical infrastructure is available to serve you. Our programming and content reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the Church in the United States, Canada, in Rome and beyond.

For children, young people and families…to the devout and to those seeking God, our 24 hour schedule is punctuated by prayer: the Holy Mass, the Rosary, other devotions, a live morning show, news and Scripture, music, a game show…with Pope Francis, the joy and good works of people everywhere.

We are free of charge for you and technically quite easy. A simple grassroots campaign in the parishes across your diocese could help convince cable TV providers that the CatholicTV Network is right for them, because we know it’s great for you. We can insert programming produced locally or bring excellent content from your diocese to our viewers across the nation. 

We are the CatholicTV Network, and I’m Bishop Robert Reed.  Please let me know if we can help.  We’re at your service with no strings attached.

We are America’s Catholic Television Network and…it’s all for you.

prayer from America's Catholic Television Network for the victims of the Sandy Hook Tragedy in Newtown, CT
12/14/2018
Prayers for Newtown

In this video, Bishop Robert Reed offers this prayer from America's Catholic Television Network for the victims of the Sandy Hook Tragedy in Newtown, CT on the anniversary.

Recorded in 2015.

Saint Michael's Prayer
11/19/2018
Saint Michael Prayer

Saint Michael's Prayer.

Bishop Robert Reed prays the Angelus.
11/1/2018
Angelus | Bishop Reed

Bishop Robert Reed prays the Angelus.

07/17/2018
Father Frank | A Life of Faith

Jay Fadden hosts and narrates "A Life of Faith" a look back on the life of Monsignor Francis T. McFarland (1931-2001); best known as Father Frank, the priest on Boston Catholic Television (1970, director 1976-2001). Fadden interviews Monsignor James Tierney, Lavina Lawless and Monsignor Paul McInerny (3rd director BCTV) and they share their memories of Father Frank's faith-filled life that laid the foundation for CatholicTV.

Pray The Rosary with Father Frank at 3 am ET Monday, Wednesday and Friday on CatholicTV

Visit his "show" page for on-demand episodes of The Rosary with Father Frank

06/15/2018
Gabriel Award | Station of the Year

The CatholicTV Network is pleased to announce that it has been named Religious Television Station of the Year in the 53rd annual Gabriel Awards Competition.

Here is a video montage submitted to the judges.

Jay Fadden Kevin Nelson CatholicTV
09/15/2017
CatholicTV Bloopers | Clear and Concise

Bishop Robert Reed, Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson outtakes amd bloopers from CatholicTV.

04/15/2016
Boston Strong
  • Dedicated to victims, survivors, their families, the first-responders and second-responders of the Boston Marathon bombings.
  • President Barack Obama at Boston's Cathedral of the Holy Cross.
  • Boston Strong performed by Anne DiSanto live during CatholicTV's 2013 Telethon.
Father Robert Reed reflects on Jesus' road to Calvary where he was crucified on the cross.
03/25/2016
Stations of the Cross | Father Reed

Father Robert Reed reflects on Jesus' road to Calvary where he was crucified on the cross.

 

05/13/2014
Behind the Scenes: Charles Green

Charles Green and the crew prepare for WOW: The CatholicTV Challenge.

02/28/2014
The Dignity of Immigrants

This 8-minute video tells a story about immigration. It compares the plight of today's immigrants contrasted with the plight of the immigrants of the past.

09/27/2013
Behind the Scenes | Richard Brown

From the fall 2013 CatholicTV Telethon. Richard Brown joins Father Chris Hickey and Father Paul Rouse of Going My Way. in "singing" their closing song, "Now is the Hour".

Join Father Robert Reed, Jay Fadden and Kevin Nelson for Telethon 2014 Friday & Saturday, September 26 & 27.

Help the cause by clicking on support above or making a secure donation via the link on the right.

Pages

About

We are America’s Catholic Television Network. 

From Fresno to New England, in San Antonio and Detroit, our nation’s capitol and in so many dioceses, cities and on every device. We make the life of the local church across this great land visible and more deeply appreciated.

Our studios and our technical infrastructure is available to serve you. Our programming and content reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the Church in the United States, Canada, in Rome and beyond.

For children, young people and families…to the devout and to those seeking God, our 24 hour schedule is punctuated by prayer: the Holy Mass, the Rosary, other devotions, a live morning show, news and Scripture, music, a game show…with Pope Francis, the joy and good works of people everywhere.

We are free of charge for you and technically quite easy. A simple grassroots campaign in the parishes across your diocese could help convince cable TV providers that the CatholicTV Network is right for them, because we know it’s great for you. We can insert programming produced locally or bring excellent content from your diocese to our viewers across the nation. 

We are the CatholicTV Network, and I’m Bishop Robert Reed.  Please let me know if we can help.  We’re at your service with no strings attached.

We are America’s Catholic Television Network and…it’s all for you.

Recommended

Saturday After Epiphany Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Jack Lynch
Saturday Mass | After Epiphany

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Jack Lynch for Saturday, January 12, 2019.
CatholicTV Mass
01/12/2019
Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news
Catholic News | January 11

Kevin Nelson reports on Catholic news.

 
Catholic Newsbreak
01/11/2019
what is cathoictv network
What is The CatholicTV Network?

We are America’s Catholic Television Network. 

From Fresno to New England, in San Antonio and Detroit, our nation’s capitol and in so many dioceses, cities and on every device. We make the life of the local church across this great land visible and more deeply appreciated.

Our studios and our technical infrastructure is available to serve you. Our programming and content reflect the vibrancy and diversity of the Church in the United States, Canada, in Rome and beyond.

For children, young people and families…to the devout and to those seeking God, our 24 hour schedule is punctuated by prayer: the Holy Mass, the Rosary, other devotions, a live morning show, news and Scripture, music, a game show…with Pope Francis, the joy and good works of people everywhere.

We are free of charge for you and technically quite easy. A simple grassroots campaign in the parishes across your diocese could help convince cable TV providers that the CatholicTV Network is right for them, because we know it’s great for you. We can insert programming produced locally or bring excellent content from your diocese to our viewers across the nation. 

We are the CatholicTV Network, and I’m Bishop Robert Reed.  Please let me know if we can help.  We’re at your service with no strings attached.

We are America’s Catholic Television Network and…it’s all for you.
The CatholicTV Network
01/11/2019