Masses | Live | On Demand

Watch online Mass LIVE on CatholicTV.com or on CatholicTV's iPhone or Android apps. Most Masses can be seen on demand after they air.

Tune in all the papal programming from the pontificate of Pope Francis including his trips to Armenia, Poland, World Youth Day events, Year of Mercy Masses.

THIS WEEK: New Year's Day, Pope Francis celebrates Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, Sunday, January 1. CatholicTV will air the Mass from Saint Peter’s Basilica live at 4 a.m. with rebroadcasts at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. On Friday, January 6, the Solemnity of the Epiphany, tune in for Mass with the pope at these same times.

Regular weekly Mass schedule

Monday-Friday | 9:30 am The CatholicTV Network's Daily Mass from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross (rebroadcasts M-F: 7 pm & 11:30 pm)

Saturday | 9:30 am from Loretto Abbey in Toronto

Saturday | 7 pm from the (rebroadcast 11:30 pm)

Sunday | 8:30 am Spanish Mass La Santa Misa from CatholicTV's chapel ( rebroadcasts 5:30 & 10 pm)

10 am from the

4 pm from San Antonio’s San Fernando Cathedral

7 & 11:30 pm from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross

all times Eastern - subject to change