Masses | Live | On Demand

12/28/2016
12/28/2016

Watch online Mass LIVE on CatholicTV.com or on CatholicTV's iPhone or Android apps. Most Masses can be seen on demand after they air.

Tune in all the papal programming from the pontificate of Pope Francis including his trips to Armenia, Poland, World Youth Day events, Year of Mercy Masses.

THIS WEEK: New Year's Day, Pope Francis celebrates Mass for the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God, Sunday, January 1. CatholicTV will air the Mass from Saint Peter’s Basilica live at 4 a.m. with rebroadcasts at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.  On Friday, January 6, the Solemnity of the Epiphany, tune in for Mass with the pope at these same times.

Regular weekly Mass schedule

 all times Eastern - subject to change

12/25/2016
Christmas

Archbishop of Boston, Cardinal Sean O'Malley celebrates Mass for Christmas.

12/18/2016
4th Sunday | Advent

Father Joseph Mazzone celebrates Mass for the fourth Sunday of Advent, December 18, 2016, from CatholicTV's Chapel of the Holy Cross.

12/11/2016
Gaudete Sunday

Bishop Robert Reed celebrates Catholic Mass for Gaudete Sunday, the third Sunday of Advent.

Regular weekly Mass schedule

 all times Eastern - subject to change

12/30/2016
Fifth Day | Octave of Christmas

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Ixon Chateau of Randolph, MA on December 29, 2016.
Daily Mass
12/29/2016
12/28/2016
12/28/2016