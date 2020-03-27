Episodes

Part five of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat. In this segment, he focuses on the seven last words of Jesus.
03/27/2020
Seven Last Words

Part five of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat. In this segment, he focuses on the seven last words of Jesus.

Part four of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat. Enter more deeply into Lent and grow in your relationship with Christ.
03/26/2020
The Good Samaritan

Part four of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat: The Good Samaritan.

Cardinal Seán O'Malley Virtual Lenten Retreat: Faith.
03/25/2020
Faith

Part three of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Virtual Lenten Retreat: Faith.

Part two of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat: Mercy.
03/24/2020
Mercy

Part two of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat: Mercy.

Part one of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Virtual Lenten Retreat: Prayer.
03/23/2020
Prayer

Part one of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Virtual Lenten Retreat: Prayer.

About

Part five of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat. In this segment, he focuses on the seven last words of Jesus.

Recommended

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Michael Sheehan of Saint Agnes/Saint Camillus Parish in Arlington.
Friday Mass | 4th Week | Lent

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Michael Sheehan of Saint Agnes/Saint Camillus Parish in Arlington.
CatholicTV Mass
03/27/2020
Part five of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat. In this segment, he focuses on the seven last words of Jesus.
Seven Last Words

Part five of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat. In this segment, he focuses on the seven last words of Jesus.
A Virtual Lenten Journey with Cardinal Seán
03/27/2020
Catholic Mass celebrated in The CatholicTV Network's Chapel of the Holy Cross for Saturday, March 28, 3030. Presider: Father Bill Kelly
Saturday Mass | 4th Week | Lent

Catholic Mass celebrated in The CatholicTV Network's Chapel of the Holy Cross for Saturday, March 28, 3030. Presider: Father Bill Kelly
CatholicTV Mass
03/27/2020