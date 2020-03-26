Episodes

Part four of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat. Enter more deeply into Lent and grow in your relationship with Christ.
03/26/2020
The Good Samaritan

Cardinal Seán O'Malley Virtual Lenten Retreat: Faith.
03/25/2020
Faith

Part three of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Virtual Lenten Retreat: Faith.

Part two of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat: Mercy.
03/24/2020
Mercy

Part one of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Virtual Lenten Retreat: Prayer.
03/23/2020
Prayer

Recommended

Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Michael Sheehan of Saint Agnes/Saint Camillus Parish in Arlington.
Friday Mass | 4th Week | Lent

CatholicTV Mass
03/27/2020
Friday on This is the Day

From the CatholicTV living room, Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host.

  • Interview with Archbishop of San Antonio Gustavo García-Siller

  • Catholic Newsbreak with Kevin Nelson
This Is The Day
03/27/2020
Bishop Robert Reed prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers
Friday Morning Prayer

Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.

This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.
Divine Office
03/27/2020