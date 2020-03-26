Part four of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat: The Good Samaritan.
Episodes
Part three of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Virtual Lenten Retreat: Faith.
Part two of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat: Mercy.
Part one of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Virtual Lenten Retreat: Prayer.
About
Part four of Archbishop of Boston, Seán Cardinal O'Malley's Lenten retreat: The Good Samaritan.
Recommended
Catholic Mass celebrated by Father Michael Sheehan of Saint Agnes/Saint Camillus Parish in Arlington.
From the CatholicTV living room, Bishop Robert Reed and Jay Fadden host.
-
Interview with Archbishop of San Antonio Gustavo García-Siller
-
Catholic Newsbreak with Kevin Nelson
Sanctify your day. Join Bishop Robert Reed as he prays the Liturgy of the Hours morning and evening prayers each day.
This half hour daily “series” consists of psalms, hymns, readings, and antiphons in the traditional way that priests and those in monastic life pray daily.